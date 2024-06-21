Book Notes July 2024

The Very First Night Release Party

Nicole Ryan, the author of this Taylor Swift-inspired novel, will be at Sylvania’s Finch & Fern Book Co., 5641 Main St., on Saturday, July 20 from 6 pm to 9 pm. The release party is an opportunity to get an early signed book while jamming out to TSwift. Dress in your favorite era attire! toledocitypaper.com/calendar

Novel Night BG

The annual Novel Night Benefit is Thursday, July 18 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at the Veterans Memorial Building in Bowling Green. Aiming to raise funds for library materials through ticket sales, sponsors and auctions, tickets are $100. Contact Angie Babcock at 419-353-8044 for donations or sponsorships. Visit wcdpl.org/novel-night.

West Toledo Science Fiction and Fantasy Book Group

On Tuesday, July 16, at the West Toledo Library Branch, 1320 Sylvania Ave., the group will discuss the book We Could Be Heroes by Mike Chen. Adults are welcome to attend and to contribute to engaging conversations from 7 pm to 8 pm. events.toledolibrary.org/event/9182598 or call 419-259-5200 for more information.