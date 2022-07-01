Book Notes – July 2022

Library group examines Black authors

As with many facets of our society, the contributions of African Americans are all too often minimized and overshadowed in literature. The Toledo Library’s online Black Lives Matter Book Group aims to change that by offering monthly discussions about the work of Black authors. This month the group will discuss Call Us What We Carry by Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate. She became the youngest poet ever to perform at a presidential inauguration in 2021, as well as the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl. 5:30pm. Tuesday, July 26. To register for the program, visit events.toledolibrary.org.

Snow white, blood red

A priest lies dead in the home of a prestigious Irish family. A detective inspector is called upon to investigate. In the process, he finds the family— and their community— is far more than it appears. This story is the subject of John Banville’s 2020 novel Snow, which will be discussed at Gathering Volumes on Wednesday, July 20 as part of their monthly Mystery Book Club. A prolific writer, Banville has won the Booker Prize among many other honors, and he publishes other crime novels under the pseudonym Benjamin Black. 6:30pm. 196 E. South Boundary. 567-336-6188. gatheringvolumes.com