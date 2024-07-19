Book Notes August 2024

Authors! With Marc Brown

Well-known author and illustrator of the children’s book Arthur the Aardvark, Marc Brown, is featured in the Authors! Series on Aug. 10. The Toledo Lucas County Public Library Authors! Program brings writers to Toledo to discuss their experiences and the inspiration behind their work. Attend the lecture and receive a free copy of Brown’s book, Believe in Yourself: What We Learned from Arthur , while supplies last. Brown will sign books following his presentation.events.toledolibrary.org

Wine & Words | Beer & Books – With Author Anesa Miller

Gathering Volumes hosts their monthly installment of Wine & Words | Beer & Books on Aug. 6 at Six Fifths Distilling in Perrysburg. This event facilitates community building as book club members meet authors and share an adult beverage. Anesa Miller will be in attendance to discuss her novel I Never Do This. Wine & Words | Beer & Books meets on the first Tuesday of every month. Free and open to the public. 120 W South Boundary, Perrysburg. 6:30 p.m. gatheringvolumes.com

Sanger Mystery Book Club

Two women, one 18 and the other in her 30s, find themselves together in New York to solve a murder. 18-year-old Alice fled her ill-fated love to get a fresh start, however, a month later she is the City’s new Jane Doe. Ruby, a woman who also escaped to New York after having an affair, finds Alice’s body. The two spirits connect and navigate murder and gendered violence in the novel Before You Knew My Name by Jacqueline Bublitz. The Sanger Mystery Book Club will discuss this thrilling mystery novel at the Sanger branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library on Aug. 12. events.toledolibrary.org