Book Notes – August 2022

Bring a salad to the library

Share a delicious summer salad with the community and sample a variety of others— all created from recipes found at the Waterville library. The Waterville Cookbook Group’s August meeting— on Monday, August 15— is themed “Summer Salads”. Attendees are invited to pick a dish from one of the designated cookbooks (which are available to share one month prior to the event) then bring it to the library along with a serving utensil. 6-7:15pm. 800 Michigan Ave., Waterville. 419-878-3055. toledolibrary.org

Hell of a Book at Gathering Volumes

An author goes on a cross-country book tour, a young black child grows up in rural America and another child, who may or may not even be real, appears to the author. These narrative strings are tied together in Hell of a Book, author Jason Mott’s novel which will be discussed at the August edition of the Perrysburg Book Club on Tuesday, August 16. Mott’s fourth novel, Hell of a Book was a bestseller and won several national awards, including the 2021 National Book Award and the Sir Walter Raleigh Award for Fiction. 6:30pm. Gathering Volumes, 196 E. South Boundary, Perrysburg. 567-336-6188. gatheringvolumes.com