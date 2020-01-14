Author talk with Genevieve Geha Kirkbride

Toledoan Genevieve Geha Kirkbride tells a tale of immigration, romance, deceit and faith in her debut novel Carmen. This artful and compelling story of coming to America— which begins in 1888 Lebanon and ends in 1946 Toledo— centers around the scandal of a prominent Catholic family in Damascus and a young girl’s love for a mysterious American man. Hear more about the historical novel that Kirkbride spent a decade writing during an author talk.

Noon-2pm | Saturday, January 25

The Bard’s Coffee, 120 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg

567-336-6115 | Thebardscoffee.com | Free