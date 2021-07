Hear the A-List Playlist from TJO!

The Toledo Jazz Orchestra presents “The A-List Playlist!” Artistic Director Tim Hagans presents arrangements of American popular music from the 60s to present day. Including classic hits by Louis Armstrong, James Taylor, Bruno Mars, Prince, Lizzo and many others. The concert is on Friday, August 6th at 7PM. Tickets are available at: https://alistplaylist.eventbrite.com and also at the door, the day of the event! Come out and rock through music history!