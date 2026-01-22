Valentine’s Day Ideas to Show Your Love for Under $50

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options
Valentine’s Day in the Glass City is often synonymous with hard-to-get reservations and prix-fixe menus that rival a monthly car payment. But let’s be honest: the most memorable moments usually aren’t found under a heat lamp in a crowded dining room. They’re found in the quiet glow of a Lake Erie sunset, the shared laughter over a competitive board game, or a nostalgic stroll through the museum galleries we often take for granted.
The Original Gino’s Pizza
Need some help asking that special someone to be your Valentine? We’re here to help! HEART SHAPED PIZZAS are always on hand, not just for Valentine’s Day. Let us help you make your proposal truly unique—we’ve been known to be Cupid! Offering the Heart shape pizza daily for over 3 decades!
Valentine’s Day at the Toledo Museum of Art
Celebrate love with an intimate Valentine’s Day dinner at the Toledo Museum of Art. Join us on Saturday, February 14, from 5–7 p.m. for a special pre‑fixed menu crafted exclusively for the evening, featuring seasonal flavors and elegant chef‑curated dishes. Make it a full date night by exploring the Museum’s galleries before or after your meal; adding art, ambiance, and a touch of romance to your celebration.
Sweeten Your Valentine’s at Boyd’s Retro Candy
Skip the generic heart boxes and surprise your sweetheart with a nostalgic trip down memory lane. With over 1,000 hard-to-find treats, Boyd’s Retro Candy Store helps you curate a personalized gift that celebrates your shared history.