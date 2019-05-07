Training For Bike To The Bay

Pack your camping gear on your bike for a ride out to the Oak Openings Springbrook Campground! The 25-mile ride begins at Wersell’s Bike Shop and ends at the park (where you have the option to camp) with lots of fun with new cycling buddies. Though the ride is not associated with the Bike to the Bay charity ride, it’s intended as a training opportunity for it. Route sheets and maps will be provided, if you want to bike ahead of the group. Pricing on campsites is TBA. $2 fee for having Wersell’s transport gear to the campsite; otherwise free.

Wersell’s Bike Shop | 2860 W. Central Ave.

419-474-7412

Register at eventbrite.com