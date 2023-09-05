Toledo Locals Rally for YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter Children’s Success

As the YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter hosts a back-to-school supply drive, local businesses and residents have come together to help.

The goal is to provide essential resources for the children as the school year begins, while also highlighting the urgent need to address shelter renovations amid rising construction costs.

The mission of the YWCA is clear: to help the women and children who are struggling, and to get the children to find success in school no matter the obstacles they are facing. The YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter is a safe place for women and children to go when in a crisis. Here, they can use the resources to rebuild their lives.

Many local businesses in Toledo have enthusiastically stepped up to help and support. These businesses include Kengo Sushi and Yakitori, Company C Dance Club, SIP COFFEE, Notre Dame Academy, Saint Joseph Parish School and St. Francis de Sales School.

Amanda Kato of Kengo Sushi and Yakitori said, “We initially came up with the idea of collecting supplies and snacks solely within the restaurant, but soon recognized the potential for a greater outcome by reaching out to friends, supportive local businesses and schools devoted to honoring their commitments to serving the community.”

As the school drive continues with collecting school supplies and snacks, it also emphasizes that a small gesture can carry enormous potential. In addition to the school drive helping the children, these small gestures are raising the necessary funds to bridge the gap in the ongoing capital campaign for renovating The YWCA Domestic Violence Shelter.

As the Toledo companies and residents continue to come together to help each other when in need, they are sending a powerful message of hope and the good in humanity. Their shared dedication highlights the idea of different people joining forces to make a positive difference in the lives of those facing adversity.

For more information, visit ywcanwo.org. Check out the drop off location information, below: