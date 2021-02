If you’re interested in learning more about Reiki— a Japanese form of alternative medicine that utilizes “palm healing”— mark your calendar. Open Arms Wellness Center and Yoga Loft is hosting a Reiki workshop on Friday, February 12. This lesson will teach students the history of Reiki, as well as “attunement” to the frequency of Reiki energy. $150. 9am-3pm. 2300 Navarre Ave., Oregon. 419-720-8604. openarmsmassagestudio.com