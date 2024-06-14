Scott Center for Observation, Treatment and Transition Opens to Fight Health Disparities

The two organizations will celebrate this partnership with an Open House and Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, June 15 from 10am to 12pm, 3100 W. Central Ave., Suites 206 and 202.

The partnership will include a shared office space and collaborative co-working model in an attempt to address the health disparities in the Toledo area. Attendees will be able to tour the new office space following the ribbon cutting. Refreshments will also be provided.

The event also lands during the same week as World Sickle Cell Day, which is globally recognized on June 19.

“Together, we aim to forge enduring connections and make a lasting, positive impact within our community. Join us as we embark on this journey of collaboration and empowerment,” the organizations wrote on The Scott Center website.

The Scott Center works with individuals and families in the Toledo area with sickle cell disease as they transition from pediatric to adult care. The organiation also works to minimize infant mortality in communities of color.

“This community-based organization bridges the gap between medical professionals and patients by advocating on a medical, educational, or familial level,” the organizations wrote on The Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio website.

The Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio is a leading supporter of patients diagnosed with end-stage renal disease. The organization provides people with support for medication, transportation and nutrition supplements through transplantation. Because people of color are three times more likely to be diagnosed with renal disease, the organization is committed to working with other non-profits, like The Scott Center, to spread awareness, education and prevention services.

For more information on The Scott Center for Observation, Treatment and Transition and The Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio partnership, visit https://kfnwo.org/join-us-for-our-kf-scott-center-open-house/.