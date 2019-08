Load up your bike for a scenic twilight ride! This 13-mile roll will take you through Toledo Memorial Park, the Sylvania River Trail and Pacesetter Park, capping off with an after-party in downtown Sylvania with snacks, cold drinks and craft beer! A helmet, headlights and taillights must accompany your wheels. Reserve your spot online.

$15-20 | 9pm-1am | Saturday, August 26

Spoke Life Cycles, 6363 Monroe St., Sylvania

Redpodium.com