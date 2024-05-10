NMGL Announces “Yoga by the Boat” Series

The National Museum of the Great Lakes announced a new event series that will take place throughout the spring and summer, Yoga by the Boat.

This “unique and rejuvenating event series” is hosted in collaboration with Parting Clouds Yoga Studio.

“We’re excited to collaborate with Parting Clouds Yoga to host a series of classes in our gorgeous environment,” Ashley Streichert, Marketing and Communications Manager at the National Museum of the Great Lakes, said. “It’s a great way to combine health and wellness with the rich history of the Great Lakes.”

The classes will be held once monthly on Saturdays throughout the spring and summer, May 18, June 8 and July 29 from 9 am to 10 am at the museum near the Schoonermaker on the Great Lakes concrete area. The class costs $15 and all are invited to join. Bring your own mat.

“Led by the skilled instructors from Parting Clouds Yoga in Maumee, Yoga by the Boat offers a harmonious blend of yoga poses and mindful breathing techniques,” a Museum spokesperson said in a statement. “Participants will gracefully flow on their mats amidst the relaxing waterfront scenery of the Museum, finding peace and balance in movement and stillness.”

Attendees are invited to tour the Museum following the yoga session at a discounted rate of $2 off admission per person or $5 a Museum membership. Following the first session on May 18, attendees are invited to join the Museum for a meet and greet with snacks and coffee.

The National Museum of the Great Lakes was founded in 1944 to preserve and share the cultural history of the Great Lakes. Parting Clouds Yoga, a yoga studio established in 2009 by Steve and Nancy Sloan is a beacon of healing and community for Perrysburg.

For more information on Yoga by the Boat or other upcoming events, visit nmgl.org/events.