Neighborhood Free Health Clinic offers assistance

That Neighborhood Free Health Clinic. a nonprofit organization, exists to provide free quality health care to the uninsured and underserved in North Toledo and the surrounding community. Since 2014, TNFHC has been providing care to area patients while encouraging wellness, health education and accessibility.

Paul Chandler PA-C and Glenn Carlson MD worked alongside the Governing Committee and That Neighborhood Revitalization Corp to open TNFHC in 2014, following restoration of the clinic space, which began in 2013. The project was completed with a monetary donation from The Andersons and a donation of medical supplies and equipment from ProMedica and Toledo Hospital.

The clinic saw 477 patients in their first year of operation. By 2019, they had nearly doubled that number to 893 for the year.. They now provide Basic Metabolic Panels (BMP), Liver Profiles, Hemoglobin A1C, Lipid Panels, hemoglobin and hematocrit all in house. TNFHC is also working with local healthcare organizations to obtain basic radiology technology.

TNFHC created partnerships with local organizations such as ProMedica and The Toledo Hospital, while continuing to work on partnerships with other organizations including Toledo Public Schools (TPS), 1Voice matters, One Village and others.

They have also partnered with the University of Toledo’s Physician Assistant Program to allow students to work and learn alongside established physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners to enhance their education and to better serve TNFHC patients.

Non-emergent services offered at TNFHC include acute illness treatments (flu, cold, etc.), physical exams, diabetic care, STD testing, endocrinology services and more. Women’s health services are also available at the clinic, including annual wellness exams. All medical services are provided by volunteer licensed doctors, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nurses and student physician assistants. Patient assistance is also provided by volunteer receptionists, lab personnel and support staff.

All TNFHC care is provided free of charge (although donations are gratefully accepted), with no eligibility requirements and no income, insurance or geographic restrictions. Priority is given to patients without health insurance and demographic statistical information may be requested at the time of service.

TNFHC looks forward to offering continued free quality care to their neighbors and patients while improving the scope of care they will provide in the future. TNFHC invites community members to contact them regarding volunteer opportunities. Information on donations or how to financially support the clinic is available here.

For more information on That Neighborhood Free Health Clinic, visit the TNFHC website or at clinic@tnfhc.org or (419) -214-3002.

That Neighborhood Free Health Clinic

306 Bush St.

Toledo, OH 43604

(419) -214-3002

tnfhc.org