Take in the fresh air and natural beauty of the Toledo Botanical gardens as you practice yoga and meditation during this Outdoor Yoga Summer Series. This peaceful, quiet space is the perfect location to set your mind at ease as you flow through your poses in the Perennial Green Garden. $15 for drop-ins. See package prices on Square Up page. Begins Tuesday, May 28. Every Tuesday until September 24.

Toledo Botanical Garden | 5403 Elmer Dr.

419-266-9642 | squareup.com