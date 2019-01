Experience winter in the Metroparks in a whole new way! A new program, Snowshoe Pop-Ups, will occur on short notice, at any time of the month, at various locations. Those who register will go on a winter wonderland adventure wearing heavy-duty footwear to trudge through the snow. It’s a fun workout and a great excuse to get outside during the colder months. Pop-ups run through the end of March. Must register in advance to receive notice of pop-ups.

metroparkstoledo.com | Free