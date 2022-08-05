Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography Van Visits Area Locations

The Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Van will be traveling throughout the area to numerous locations in the month of August. This service allows for safe, convenient and comfortable mammogram screenings without a physician’s order. The 15-minute screenings are performed by a licensed technologist and both 2D and 3D screenings are available.

Screenings at the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit are by appointment only – call 833-MAMM-VAN to schedule your screening on the mobile unit.

To view the full list of dates and locations, visit mercy.com/toledomobilemamm.

Mammogram screenings may be covered by insurance and all visitors should verify that Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider with their insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured, financial need-based assistance programs are available to help you. If eligible, you may qualify for a no-cost mammogram.

For more information on Mercy Health and the Mobile Mammogram Unit, please call 419-696-5839 or visit their website here.

Locations

Saturday, August 6

Rock the Block at Navarre Park

1001 White Street, Oregon, Ohio 43616

Tuesday, August 9

Mercy Health – Oregon Clinic/Bay Meadows Family Medicine

3851 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH 43616

Wednesday, August 10

Old West End Community Health Center.

2244 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43520

Thursday, August 11

Mercy Health – Swanton Primary Care

22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, OH 43558

Friday, August 12

Mercy Health – Jefferson Family Medicine

2200 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo, OH 43604

Wednesday, August 17

Mercy Health – Franklin Family Medicine

2213 Franklin Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43620

Friday, August 19

Mercy Health – Waterville Primary Care

1222 Pray Boulevard, Waterville, OH 43566

Saturday, August 20

African American Male Wellness Walk

545 Indiana Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43604

Tuesday, August 23

Bryan Community Health Center

228 South Main Street, Bryan, OH 43506

Thursday, August 25

Mercy Health – Swanton Primary Care

22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, OH 43558

Friday, August 26

Tiffin Community Health Center

1344 Seneca Avenue, Tiffin, OH 44883

Wednesday, August 31

Starbright Primary Care

28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg, OH 43551