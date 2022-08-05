Mercy Health’s Mobile Mammography Van Visits Area Locations

The Mercy Health Mobile Mammography Van will be traveling throughout the area to numerous locations in the month of August. This service allows for safe, convenient and comfortable mammogram screenings without a physician’s order. The 15-minute screenings are performed by a licensed technologist and both 2D and 3D screenings are available.
Screenings at the Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit are by appointment only – call 833-MAMM-VAN to schedule your screening on the mobile unit.
To view the full list of dates and locations, visit mercy.com/toledomobilemamm.
Mammogram screenings may be covered by insurance and all visitors should verify that Mercy Health – St. Charles Hospital is an in-network provider with their insurance carrier. If you are uninsured or underinsured, financial need-based assistance programs are available to help you. If eligible, you may qualify for a no-cost mammogram.
For more information on Mercy Health and the Mobile Mammogram Unit, please call 419-696-5839 or visit their website here.
Locations
Saturday, August 6
Rock the Block at Navarre Park
1001 White Street, Oregon, Ohio 43616
Tuesday, August 9
Mercy Health – Oregon Clinic/Bay Meadows Family Medicine
3851 Navarre Avenue, Oregon, OH 43616
Wednesday, August 10
Old West End Community Health Center.
2244 Collingwood Boulevard, Toledo, OH 43520
Thursday, August 11
Mercy Health – Swanton Primary Care
22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, OH 43558
Friday, August 12
Mercy Health – Jefferson Family Medicine
2200 Jefferson Avenue, Toledo, OH 43604
Wednesday, August 17
Mercy Health – Franklin Family Medicine
2213 Franklin Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43620
Friday, August 19
Mercy Health – Waterville Primary Care
1222 Pray Boulevard, Waterville, OH 43566
Saturday, August 20
African American Male Wellness Walk
545 Indiana Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43604
Tuesday, August 23
Bryan Community Health Center
228 South Main Street, Bryan, OH 43506
Thursday, August 25
Mercy Health – Swanton Primary Care
22 Turtle Creek Drive, Swanton, OH 43558
Friday, August 26
Tiffin Community Health Center
1344 Seneca Avenue, Tiffin, OH 44883
Wednesday, August 31
Starbright Primary Care
28555 Starbright Boulevard, Perrysburg, OH 43551