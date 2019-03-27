Manifesting Dreams

Who doesn’t want more happiness in their lives? Often, the trouble is learning how to achieve it. With Gini Behrendt’s four-week course on using the Universal Law of Attraction, “Manifesting Your Dreams,” you’ll learn how to use any situation, positive or negative, to work to your own benefit. The course combines spiritual and scientific elements to create a new way to approach the ups and downs we all experience in life.

$39. Course begins Saturday, April 6. 3-4pm. Harmony in Life Center, 5747 Main St., Sylvania. 419-517-0047. Register at harmonyinlifecenter.com