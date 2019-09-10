Kayak at Howard Marsh

A partnership with Mercy Health and Metroparks Toledo has launched the first-ever kayak share in our region — FitPark Paddle at Howard Marsh. Simply download an app to unlock and pay to use the kayak, after which you can explore the 6-mile trail through the marsh, leaving it at the end of the trip without the hassle of having to haul it back! The kayaks are available anytime during park hours.

$15 per hour | Howard Marsh, 611 S. Howard Rd.

Call 419-360-9178

or visit metroparkstoledo.com to learn more.