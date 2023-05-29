June 2023: Let’s Get Moving!

Celebrate Global Running Day at Swan Creek

Wednesday, June 7 is Global Running Day. Celebrate the day with a 5k as The Toledo Roadrunners Club partners with Metroparks Toledo to host a race at Swan Creek Metropark. The 5k starts at 6:30pm and with a free 1k for kids starting at 6pm. All kids 12 and under get in for free and should stay with their parents or guardians during the run. Roadrunners Club members, free, non-members $8. Add a cotton blend t-shirt for an additional $12. Register online prior to the event. To register or for more information search Global Running 5k on runsignup.com. 4659 Airport Hwy., Toledo. toledoroadrunners.org.

Learn About Personal Safeties at The Ability Center

Understanding and being aware of your safety, both at home and in the community, is a crucial part of staying healthy. The Ability Center hosts a series of workshops on safety, every Thursday through June 8. People ages 18 through 24 can attend from 3:30-5pm, and younger ages 13-17 can attend from 5-6:30pm. Topics will include personal boundaries, stranger awareness, internet and phone safety, how to avoid scams, how to stay safe in your home and how to act quickly in the event of an emergency. There will also be demonstrations from self-defense experts. For more information, search the Personal Safety event on The Ability Center’s Facebook page. 5605 Monroe St., Toledo. 419-885-5733. abilitycenter.org.

Let’s Get Moving, across Toledo

The City of Toledo has kicked off its second year of Let’s Get Moving, a weekly low-impact walking group that meets at parks around the city through the first week of September. Most walks are led by a special guest, like a council member or director of a local health organization. Walks are held on Thursdays at 6:30pm. Registration is live for those who wish to track their attendance and walks throughout the summer. June walks take place at Toledo Botanical Gardens on 6/1, Foxglove Meadow on 6/8, Pine Glenn Park on 6/15, Ottawa Park on 6/22 and Walbridge Park on 6/29. Check the schedule or download a tracker at toledo.oh.gov/get-moving.