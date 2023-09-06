Health Notes Sept. 2023

Mastering Mindfulness Aboard the Sandpiper Cruise

Enjoy a relaxing two-hour boat ride on the Sandpiper and learn to be mindful and present. Focusing on stress maintenance, relaxation and finding your balance, motivational speaker, Dr. Deitra Hickey Ph.D, owner of Serenity Health & Wellness, will lead a presentation and share tips. She will be joined by Deb Reis, RN, Nurse Practitioner, who will showcase her expertise in integrative health to guide you towards peace of mind and self-awareness. Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 6 pm to 8 pm. Leaves from 1 Jefferson Ave., Toledo. $35 each. For more information, jmcruiselines.com/calendar.

The Race to Recovery

Those battling addiction or substance abuse are welcome to join the Racing For Recovery Public Support Group. This group meets weekly to fight addiction through fitness with a healthy plant based dinner followed by the group’s signature livestream. Whether you want to join in-person or online via Facebook, all are welcome and encouraged to connect with others who are dealing with addiction. Every Thursday, starting Sept. 28, 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm. 6202 Trust Drive, Holland. Contact Catherine Herbster at 419-824-8462 or catieherbster@racingforrecovery.org.

Training to Recognize Mental Health Challenges

Mental Health First Aid is an eight-hour training program, led by the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County. that provides information for adults about mental health challenges and how to deal with them. Throughout the day, instructors teach how to recognize a mental health challenge, to listen without judgment and to provide reassurance to someone dealing with a mental health challenge before referring a person for professional support and services. The ultimate goal of this training is to provide information and guidance. Registration required. Friday, Sept. 15, 9 am to 5 pm. ProMedica Ebeid Center, 1806 Madison Ave. eventbrite.com/adult-mental-health-first-aid-training-tickets

Run Discrimination Out of Town

To help create fair housing opportunities for all, join the Fair Housing Center for their Inaugural Virtual Walkathon/Runathon. Individuals or teams can come up with their own mileage goal and have from Aug. 26 to Sept. 30 to reach that goal. However, to share progress or gain motivation from one another, the Fair Housing Center will be hosting three in-person events at different Metroparks throughout Toledo. The in-person events will be held on Aug. 26 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Wildwood Metropark, Sept. 9 from 1 pm to 4 pm at Oak Openings Metropark, and Sept. 30 from 1 pm to 4 pm at Pearson Metropark. To help provide equal opportunities for everyone seeking a home, visit rdot.my.canva.site/ or email to register at events@toledofhc.org.