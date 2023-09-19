Health Notes October 2023

Singing With Parkinson’s

Individuals at any stage of Parkinson’s disease are welcome and can benefit from singing in the Parkinson’s group. Prior musical experience is not required, but is a plus. The free, therapeutic groups meets every Tuesday and Thursday virtually to practice a variety of therapeutically chosen choral pieces. Open to anyone with a Parkinson’s diagnosis, and their caretakers. Research in music therapy and neuroscience has shown that music synchronizes neural activity and can improve patients’ cognitive motor, sensorimotor and speech/language symptoms. Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 1 pm to 2 pm via Google Meet, perfectharmonyhealth.com.

Women’s Health in the Workplace Seminar

Wednesday, Oct. 25 and Thursday, Oct. 26 from 9 am to 3 pm, join the Economic Alliance for Michigan (EAM) for the 2023 Women’s Health in the Workplace Symposium. The two-day event takes place at the Sheraton Detroit Metro Airport Conference Center in Romulus, Michigan. The Symposium is an educational, networking event for employers, organizations and purchasers of healthcare covering ways to improve women’s health and wellbeing in the workplace and beyond. Free. nationalhealthalliance.org.

Out of The Darkness Walk

Saturday, Oct. 7 the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be hosting the Out of the Darkness Toledo Walk, a 1-mile route (but individuals are welcome to walk for as long as they want). Friendly and leashed dogs are welcome to walk with you. This walk will acknowledge the ways that mental health and suicide affects the lives of people we love and care about. Register online or at the event. Donations are welcome, but not required. https://supporting.afsp.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=9150.

National Latino AIDS Awareness Day 2023

National Latino AIDS Awareness Day is Saturday, Oct. 15. Created in 2003 by the Latino Commission on Aids and the Hispanic Federation, Awareness Day, on the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month, events occur across Hispanic and Latino communities in the USA on this day and features awareness, condoms and testing. https://www.awarenessdays.com/awareness-days-calendar/national-latino-aids-awareness-day-2023/.