Health Notes November 2023

Beginning Genealogy

To start researching your family history visit the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, West Toledo Branch, for the basics of genealogy. Attendees will learn research skills necessary to plot out a family tree. Registration is required. Tuesday, Nov. 7. 6pm-7pm. West Toledo Branch Library, 1320 Sylvania Ave. toledolibrary.org

Caregiver Expo

If you help your loved one get to their doctors appointments, pick up their prescriptions, grocery shop for them or pay their bills, this event is for you. To help caregivers find solutions and to reduce the stress that often accompanies the caregiving role, attendees will learn about resources and best practices for taking care of a loved one. Saturday, Nov. 11. 10am-2pm. Toledo Zoo, Malawi Event Center, 2 Hippo Way. Toledo Zoo parking rates may apply ($6 for regular cars, $10 for RVs and campers). areaofficeonaging.com

Free Education Course

Learn to care for a loved one with a mental condition with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family to Family program, an evidence-based presentation designed to provide caregivers with information and skills to effectively take care of a loved one. Eight sessions offered once a week for eight weeks, on Monday evenings, running through Nov. 6. Registration required. 6pm to 8:30pm. Via Zoom. www.namitoledo.org

COVID-19 Vaccine By Mail

Ahead of a potential winter surge of COVID-19, the Biden administration announced that it will resume sending free home coronavirus tests through the mail to Americans. Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new round of vaccines against COVID-19 from manufacturers Moderna and Pfizer. Orders for the program can be placed at covidtests.gov and households will receive up to four tests for use. For local vaccine information, visit lucascountyhealth.com/covidvaccine/. covidtests.gov