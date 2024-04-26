Health Notes May 2024

Plate 21 hosts running club

In an effort to get a little more movement into the week, surrounded by the community and enjoying time outside, Plate 21 created the Wake it Up, Shake it Up Run Club. Named for Plate 21’s house coffee, the group is open to anyone and meets at Plate 21, 3664 Rugby Drive, every Friday morning at 7 am. Runners head to the Chessie Trail behind the shop, a paved bike path that leads to River Road. The course is about 3.2 miles. plate21coffee.com

Mental Health Awareness Night at the Mud Hens

It all starts with a conversation. Join the Toledo Mud Hens for Mental Health Awareness Night on Thursday, May 9, as they recognize the importance of checking in on one another. The Hens take on the St. Paul Saints at 6:35 pm. Fifth Third Field, 406 Washington St. More details at milb.com/toledo.

Mercy Health presents “Ask the Expert” series

Mercy Health makes health and wellness topics more accessible with a monthly “Ask the Expert” virtual series. All are welcome to join the sessions featuring experts presenting health and wellness information. One-hour, monthly sessions are held, via Zoom, the third Thursday of every month from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm. To join the sessions, participants can call 646-931-3860 or Zoom meeting ID: 975 5220 8436. No need to pre-register. For a schedule of upcoming topics, visit mercy.com and book your spot by emailing healthyliving@ymcatoledo.org.

Wellness Wednesday Yoga and Tea at Golden Hind

This all-levels yoga class features the wellness benefits of one of Golden Hind’s more than 30 teas (all available for purchase). End each month by reflecting, engaging with the community and setting intentions for the month ahead. Golden Hind Wine Bar, 915 N. Summit St., Wednesday, May 29 at 7:15 am. Classes are the last Wednesday of every month. $10 to drop in. goldenhindwinebar.com