Health Notes – May 2022

Fight stress gently

Practiced for health, meditation and defense training, tai chi is a Chinese martial art consisting of gentle physical exercises designed to align the mind and body. Connect yourself to the world around you with the Metroparks’ Inclusive Tai Chi for Beginners course, held weekly at the Toledo Botanical Garden. This 16-week series encourages attendees for one or more sessions with poses that can be performed in either standing or seated positions. Become one with yourself in beautiful surroundings. $3. 6:30pm, Tuesdays through June 14. 5403 Elmer Dr. 419-407-9700. metroparkstoledo.com

Photo courtesy: Metroparks Toledo Facebook page

Walk for mental health

Every year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) holds NAMIWalks around the country, raising awareness about mental health and funds for area NAMI organizations. NAMI Greater Toledo is hosting its event on Saturday, May 21, beginning in the organization’s parking lot on Secor Road. In addition to building a sense of community, the event hopes to raise $75,000 to help fund NAMI’s free area programs related to mental illness. 11am-1pm. 4334 Secor Rd. 419-243-1119. namitoledo.org