Health Notes March 2024

NAMI family and friends support group

The National Alliance on Mental Illness of Four County Ohio hosts two monthly meetings to support families with members with mental health conditions. The Delta chapter meets the first Wednesday of every month at 6:30pm at the Open Door, 313 Main St, Delta. The Montepelier chapter meets the second Thursday of each month at 5:30pm at the Montpelier Public Library, 216 E. Main St. 419-405-3651. nami.org

Wellness Workshop at BG Yoga Studio

Experiencing chronic pain or un-wellness? Join Chelsea Cloeter at BG Yoga Studio for a wellness workshop to learn about healing and how to balance your body, heart, mind and spirit. Bring paper and a favorite pen for a writing session. $40. Sunday, March 24 at 10am. 1220 W Wooster St. Bgyogastudio.com