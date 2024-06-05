Health Notes June 2024

Uptown Green Park Adds Outdoor Exercise Equipment

The City of Toledo Parks and Youth Services Department is partnering with the Lucas County Health Department to add new exercise equipment to Uptown Green. Items like an upright bike with resistance, a two person ski and the two person vertical press are available for you to use, and there will be more on the horizon. The park transformed 15 neglected parcels into an open green space and serves as a model for green design. The park is in close proximity to the neighborhood’s residential buildings and serves as a “green link” between the Old West End and the growing Adams Street Arts and Entertainment District. uptowngreen.org/uptown-green

Yoga by the Boat with National Museum of Great Lakes

The National Museum of the Great Lakes (NMGL) announced the dates of its summer event series: Yoga by the Boat. Hosted in collaboration with Parting Clouds Yoga studio, NMGL invites participants to unite breath, body and spirit against the tranquil backdrop of the Col. James M. Schoonmaker. $15. Saturday, June 8, and Saturday, June 29 from 9 am to 10 am. 1701 Front St. 419-214-5000. nmgl.org

Free Energy Healing Circle in Bowling Green

Join Indigo Mystics Spiritual Wellness for its transformative Reiki Energy Healing Circle event, where participants can experience a profound sense of well-being as Jenny guides you through a short meditation and channels Reiki. Release stress, balance your energy centers and embrace serenity in a sacred space. This event is free, and attendees need to bring their own mat, blankets and a pillow. Sunday, June 9, 5 pm to 6 pm. 121 E. Court St. 419-819-4004. indigomysticsbg.com

Morning Movement and Meditation at Handmade Toledo

This morning movement and meditation workshop at Handmade Toledo is led by Joni Johnson the last Sunday of every month. This month, Sunday, June 30, from 10 am to 11 am, the group will begin with gentle yoga and breathwork and end with some guided meditation. Attendees must bring their own mat and meditation cushion. All levels are welcome, with kids’ tickets $5, and adult tickets $15. 1717 Adams St. 419-214-1717. Buy tickets at shophandmadetoledo.com.