Health Notes July 2021

Nerf or Nothin’ at Duke Farm

Go to war with your family and get some exercise while you’re at it! Duke Farm, in Temperance, MI, hosts a Nerf Wars Fun Fitness Day, Saturday, July 10, featuring three battlefields. Attendees will join with a team and participate in epic Nerf battles, such as Last Man Standing, Capture the Flag and more. Community partners will be on hand to teach about firearm safety, archery and physical endurance. Participants are required to bring their own Nerf guns, goggles and masks.

$5. 11am-4pm.

44 W. Samaria Rd., Temperance, MI.

419-410-7193.

dukefarmonline.com

Oh say, can you see…the finish line?

A Toledo area 4th of July tradition returns, in person or virtually. The 28th annual Starr Spangled 5K will take place on Sunday, July 4. Beginning and ending at Starr Elementary School in Oregon, a 5K road course will lead to awards in a variety of age groups, with the overall male and female winners. Runners can sign up to take part in the 5k in-person, or participate in a Virtual Starr Spangled 5K.

$17 in person, $15 virtual.

8am. 3230 Starr Ave., Oregon.

419-931-8484.

“Starr Spangled 5K” on Facebook.