Health Notes January 2024

Parent Cafe hosting free three-part series

Caregivers are welcome at the Parent Cafe to share experiences, offer support and connect with other parents in the community. This three-part series, running Jan. 13, 20 and 27, hosted by Sylvania Area Family Services, focuses on peer-to-peer learning and reflection. Attendees make community connections to help raise their children in safe, supportive environments. 5440 Marshall Road. Times vary, tickets are free with registration on Eventbrite.

Thrilling Toledo Scavenger Hunt

An interactive game encouraging players to get out and move in the community, this scavenger hunt begins at Rustbelt Coffee, 119 N Ontario St. Receive a digital quest from a live and interactive remote host, and then travel around town, walking and driving to various checkpoint, to experience curated locations and to complete tasks and challenges. Running all through January and beyond with availability every day, reserve your ticket on Eventbrite for $24. Eventbrite.com.

Toledo Area Transgender Support Group

Equality Toledo hosts a Toledo Area Transgender Support Group for anyone who is transitioning, has gone through a transition, is thinking about transitioning or has a loved one in the transgender community. All are welcome to attend and connect. Monday, Jan. 8, 2 pm to 4 pm. 440 Floyd St. Unit C. equalitytoledo.org.

Sister Circles

Sister Circles, a community of Black women of all ages, Sister meets the first Friday of each month for conversation, fun and community building. Solace Health & Wellness, 137 N Michigan St. Friday, Jan. 5. 6 pm. Tickets, free on Eventbrite.