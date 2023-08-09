Thursday, August 10, 2023
Health Notes August 2023

By Riley Runnells

AFTER Grief Group
AFTER Grief Support Group

Those dealing with grief from losing a loved one, a pet or for any other reason can turn to the AFTER Grief Support Group. The group meets regularly to provide support for one another in a peer based scenario. The group will meet Thursday, Aug. 10 from 7 pm to 8:15 pm at Spring Green, 2319 Detroit Ave. Contact Dawn Duhaime at 419-250-0810 or dawnduhaimesgef@gmail.com.

Coffee Walk
Coffee Walk With Birds

Enjoy a birding stroll with coffee, sponsored by the Wood County Park District. The group visits a different park, and in cooler months, starts with a warm drink before heading out on the trail. Register for one or all monthly programs. August 2 from 8:30 am to 10 am at Otsego Park, 20000 W. River Rd. reservations.woodcountyparkdistrict.org.

Back 2 School Skating Party

Skating Party
School is nearly back in session and to celebrate, individuals,  parents and kids can gather for the Back 2 School Skating Party. This themed night is held at Ottawa Park Ice Rink, 2015 Parkside Dr., from 7 pm to 10 pm. Friday, Aug. 25. $4 Admission and $12 skate rental. Groups should call ahead at 419-936-2700. toledo.oh.gov/residents/parks/ice-rink.

Riley Runnells

