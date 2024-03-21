Health Notes April 2024

Work through grief with yoga class

“Gentle Yoga for Grief” features a certified yoga instructor, offering four-week yoga workshops in April and May. Fridays, April 5, 12, 19 and 26, and May 3, 10, 17 and 24. Head to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 800 S Detroit Ave. from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. No sweaty, strenuous or competitive stretching is required. All ages are welcome. Register by calling 419-661-4001. hospicenwo.org.

Annual Glass City Marathon Sponsored by Mercy Health

Run faster at the Toledo Roadrunners Club’s 47th annual Mercy Health Glass City Marathon in Toledo. A field of up to 2,000 runners will take on the fast and flat 26.2 mile, marathon course on April 28. Begins at 6:30 am. Registration cost, $115. runsignup.com.

Wellness Wednesday Yoga and Tea at Golden Hind

This all-levels yoga class will feature the wellness benefits of one of Golden Hind’s more than 30 teas (all available for purchase). End each month by reflecting, engaging with community and setting intentions for the month ahead. Golden Hind Wine Bar, 915 N. Summit St., Wednesday, April 24 at 7:15 am. Classes will be held the last Wednesday of every month. $10 to drop in. goldenhindwinebar.com

Sister Circles

Sister Circles, a community of Black women of all ages, meets the first Friday of each month for conversation, fun and community building. Hosted by Queens Village Toledo, the group meets at Solace Health & Wellness, 137 N Michigan St. Friday, April 5 at 6 pm. Tickets, free on Eventbrite.