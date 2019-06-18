Glass City Sweats

Can Toledo lose one million pounds? Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz thinks so, and he aims to prove it through Take it off, Toledo, a citywide health initiative to combat community obesity. According to the most recent Lucas County Health Assessment, three in four adults in Lucas County are overweight or obese, and the Mayor is leading this effort to change the statistic.

Area hospitals, YMCA, United Way, MetroParks Toledo, and the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, along with local celebrities, have partnered with “Take it off, Toledo” to provide tips, healthy recipes, events and local wellness challenges to tip the scale. Upcoming (free of charge) opportunities include:

Group exercise classes at area parks

classes at area parks Weekly Wednesday walks from 6-7pm in select parks, through October

from 6-7pm in select parks, through October Tai Chi lessons on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Promenade Park, through August 21

on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at Promenade Park, through August 21 A Metroparks Toledo Trail Challenge

To learn more, or to sign up and join the challenge, visit takeitofftoledo.com.