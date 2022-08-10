Give life with Red Cross blood drive in Northwest Ohio

For decades, the Red Cross has been saving lives through volunteer help. As of recently, a lack of donations has caused the blood and platelet supply to decline by 20%.

To help lower this percentage, the Red Cross has opened blood drives from August 1-15. Every blood type is needed.

“This is a concerning trend that may soon make it tougher to keep blood products stocked on hospital shelves,” said Paul Sullivan, Red Cross senior vice president of donor services. “By choosing a time to give now, donors can help pump up the blood supply for those in immediate need of lifesaving care and those who rely on transfusions for treatment.”

To donate, you can download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, call 1-800-RED CROSS or schedule via any Alexa Echo device. Once donors reach their donation center, a license or blood donor card will be necessary for check in.

There are also weight and age requirements that may vary for everyone. Generally, you must weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health.

For efficiency purposes, donors are given the opportunity to finish a questionnaire online before their arrival, making the donation visit easier. This can be done at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.

Besides the reward of saving lives, the Red Cross also wants to give back to its donors. With gas prices on the rise, everyone who comes to give blood anytime from August 1 through 31 will be entered in for a chance to win free gas for the year; and those donating platelets will also receive a $10 gift card.

Donation centers will be located in the following counties: Fulton, Henry, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Wood and Monroe.

For donors’ safety and peace of mind, the red cross follows very high heath standards, social distancing and scheduling appointments are just a couple of ways that the Red Cross plans to keep donors safe.

For more information or to find locations visit redcross.org.