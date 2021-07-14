Get vaccinated at the Metroparks with V Project

The V Project is continuing its quest to see 70% of northwest Ohio residents vaccinated against COVID-19 with events at three area Metroparks this month.

Free vaccinations will be given at Oak Openings Preserve Metropark in Whitehouse, at 5440 Wilkins Rd., on Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18; Pearson Metropark in Oregon at 761 Lallendorf Rd. on Saturday, July 24 and Sunday, July 25; and at Farnsworth Metropark in Waterville, at 8505 S. River Rd., on Sunday, July 31. Vaccines will be administered between 10am and 3pm on each date.

Both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available at each event. Any individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to get the Pfizer vaccine.

All attendees who get a shot at one of the events will receive a $15 gift card to an area restaurant as a thank you. In addition, everyone who gets vaccinated at one of the Metropark events will be entered in a drawing to win a free overnight stay in the six-person Stables treehouse at Cannaley Village in Oak Openings Preserve.

For more information, visit vproject.org.