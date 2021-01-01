Get the latest advice, Just for the Health of It

Looking for the latest in local and global health news? Just for the Health of It has your back. The weekly radio program is hosted by Dan Rutt, a former public health professional with a bachelor’s in biology and a master’s degree in public health. Rutt offers reasoned perspectives on issues, with the major focus as of late obviously being COVID-19. The show airs weekly on WAKT 106.1 FM at 9am on Tuesdays and Thursdays, or you can find the latest episodes at facebook.com/Just4HealthWAKT.