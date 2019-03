Join your buddies for a bike ride through Middlegrounds Metropark with the Toledo Bikes crew. This moderate-paced 10-mile ride is perfect for folks of all fitness levels and ages. You can even go to Toledo Bikes prior to the event so they can check your bike to make sure all is in working order!

5-8pm. Monday, April 1. Meet at Toledo Bikes, 1114 Washington St.419-386-6090. toledobikes.com