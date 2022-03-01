Get Healthy – March 2022

Get ready for Mayhem

Are you getting in shape for that warm weather sporting season and want to test your wind? Sign up for the March Mayhem run being held at Fallen Timbers on Saturday, March 12. This event offers a variety of options, from a 5K to a 25K, with routes available through Side Cut Metropark and the Wabash Cannonball Trail. Featuring chip timing, on-course nutrition and hot soup and refreshments afterward. $25-32. 25K: 7:30am. 15K: 8:30am. 5K: 9:30am. The Shops at Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main St., Maumee. runsignup.com

Find your calm, at your desk

Learn how to maintain a calm and peaceful state of mind with one of the 577 Foundation’s weekly Virtual Meditation Sessions. Open to any adult student no matter how experienced they are in meditation, the online courses are designed to be followed using any chair or yoga mat. If you need to reduce your anxiety and improve your ability to focus, this course may help. $5. 11am-noon, Wednesdays. 577 E. Front St., Perrysburg. 419-874-4174. To register for classes, visit 577foundation.recdesk.com.

Photo by Ksenia Makagonova on Unsplash