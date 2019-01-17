Date Night at Total Self Defense of Toledo

Add some security to your love life at Total Self Defense of Toledo’s Couples Date Night: Learn to Fight Night. You and your love will have fun while learning various self-protection techniques and exercises. Some of the main techniques include situational awareness, pepper spray training, escaping from common holds, strikes, and home protection, among other topics. Space is limited, so register in advance.

$50/couple | 4:30-6pm | Saturday, January 19

5020 Lewis Ave. | 419-466-5882

totalselfdefenseoftoledo.com