Crunch Fitness Pairs With Connecting Kids to Meals to Combat Child Hunger in Toledo

Crunch Fitness is hosting a fundraiser with Connecting Kids to Meals to combat hunger in Toledo for Hunger Action Month, on Saturday, Sept. 16.

From 11pm to 2pm at Crunch Fitness in Toledo, 4925 Jackman Rd #16, you can come and enjoy games, bounce houses, balloon artists, face painters, a photo booth, food trucks, music and dancing while raising money for a good cause.

So far, Crunch Fitness has donated $20,000 to its match program.

Connecting Kids to Meals is a 501(c)(3) charity organization in Toledo that is committed to providing free, hot, healthy meals to low-income children under 18 in the area.

Nationally, there is a hunger crisis. According to Connecting Kids to Meals, 48 million people in the United States are hungry.

In Lucas County, 28% of residents face this hunger crisis. 1 in 4 children in Toledo are hungry.

“Research confirms that kids who lack proper nutrition on a regular basis have a greater likelihood of experiencing academic challenges, having behavior problems and suffering long-term health issues like obesity, hypertension, high cholesterol and diabetes,” according to Connecting Kids to Meals.

The organization combats these hunger related problems in children by providing free, healthy meals to kids in need. Since the organization started in 2002, they have raised over 6 million to feed hungry kids in Toledo.

If you are unable to attend the fundraising event at Crunch Fitness but still want to donate to the cause, there are several ways you can give.

You can either donate online on their website or use the “Round Up App” and select Connecting Kids to Meals at the nonprofit. The app will automatically round up all transactions on the card provided to them and donate the money to Connecting Kids to Meals.

They also have a partnership with Kroger Community Rewards and AmazonSmiles.com, where if you sign up for these programs, they will give a percentage of the money you spend.

For more information on Connecting Kids to Meals, please visit https://connectingkidstomeals.org.