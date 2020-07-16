Coronavirus Testing and Antibody Testing Sites

Coronavirus Testing sites are a moving target. As of July 7, 2020, free coronavirus testing is available at the following locations. Call ahead or go on-line to be sure the testing site is open and to schedule an appointment. At this time, all virus tests are nasal swabs.

HEALTH PARTNERS OF WESTERN OHIO

224 Collingwood Blvd.

Toledo, OH, 43615-5164

567-318-3900

NHA:NEXUS HEALTH CARE

1415 Jefferson Ave

Toledo, OH, 43604-5827

419-214-5700

NHA: NAVARRE PARK FAMILY CARE CENTER

120 Varland Ave (Spanish Speakers Available)

419-214-5700

WALMART

5821 Central Ave.

Toledo, OH

866-448-7719

http://www.myquestcovidtest.com/

CVS

2104 Byrne Rd.

Toledo, OH

419-389-9112

www.cvs.com

RITE-AID

7225 Airport Hwy.

Holland,OH.

419-866-8943

http://www.riteaid.com/

TOLEDO FAMILY PHARMACY

324 Main St.

Toledo, OH

800-635-8611

https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/

FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER OF MICHIGAN

8765 Lewis Ave.

Temperance, MI

734-654-2169

WOOD COUNTY HOSPITAL

960 W. Wooster

Bowling Green, OH

419-373-7615

www.woodcountyhospital.org

FALCON HEALTH CENTER URGENT CARE

838 E. Wooster

Bowling Green, OH

419-372-2271

www.falconhealth.org

Antibody testing

Labcorp

1565 Byrne Rd.

Toledo, OH

419-381-1300

https://www.labcorp.com/antibody-testing

$10.00

No appointment required; need doctor’s order

WOOD COUNTY HOSPITAL

960 W. Wooster

Bowling Green, OH

419-373-7615

www.woodcountyhospital.org

No appointment required, need doctor’s order.