Coronavirus Testing and Antibody Testing Sites

Coronavirus Testing sites are a moving target. As of July 7, 2020, free coronavirus testing is available at the following locations. Call ahead or go on-line to be sure the testing site is open and to schedule an appointment. At this time, all virus tests are nasal swabs.
HEALTH PARTNERS OF WESTERN OHIO
224 Collingwood Blvd.
Toledo, OH, 43615-5164
567-318-3900
NHA:NEXUS HEALTH CARE
1415 Jefferson Ave
Toledo, OH, 43604-5827
419-214-5700
NHA: NAVARRE PARK FAMILY CARE CENTER
120 Varland Ave (Spanish Speakers Available)
419-214-5700
WALMART
5821 Central Ave.
Toledo, OH
866-448-7719
http://www.myquestcovidtest.com/
CVS
2104 Byrne Rd.
Toledo, OH
419-389-9112
www.cvs.com
RITE-AID
7225 Airport Hwy.
Holland,OH.
419-866-8943
http://www.riteaid.com/
TOLEDO FAMILY PHARMACY
324 Main St.
Toledo, OH
800-635-8611
https://www.doineedacovid19test.com/
FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER OF MICHIGAN
8765 Lewis Ave.
Temperance, MI
734-654-2169
WOOD COUNTY HOSPITAL
960 W. Wooster
Bowling Green, OH
419-373-7615
www.woodcountyhospital.org
FALCON HEALTH CENTER URGENT CARE
838 E. Wooster
Bowling Green, OH
419-372-2271
www.falconhealth.org
Antibody testing
Labcorp
1565 Byrne Rd.
Toledo, OH
419-381-1300
https://www.labcorp.com/antibody-testing
$10.00
No appointment required; need doctor’s order
WOOD COUNTY HOSPITAL
960 W. Wooster
Bowling Green, OH
419-373-7615
www.woodcountyhospital.org
No appointment required, need doctor’s order.