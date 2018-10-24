Coffee Meets Sunday Bike Rides

Join Wersell’s Bike Shop and the cyclist community for a brisk ride through Toledo. The biweekly mountain trail/urban bike ride meets every other Sunday morning, taking a trip through the Old Orchard neighborhood, Ottawa Park, and the Jermain/Ottawa mountain bike trail, then on to downtown to make coffee shop stops. Once filled up on delicious brews, the group will head back to Wersell’s to finish out the ride, totaling about 18 miles. Grab your helmets and warm clothes and get peddling.

Free to ride, coffee prices vary

Meets 8am Sunday, November 18 and December 2

Wersell’s Bike Shop, 2860 W. Central Ave.

419-474-7412 | wersellsbikeandskishop.com | Free