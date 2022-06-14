Celebrate World Blood Donation Day by giving

June 14 is World Blood Donation Day, in which people across the planet can help save lives by donating blood for those who may need it—including many people in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

Every year on June 14, the American Red Cross and other blood collection agencies across the world come together to celebrate. This day specifically recognizes the importance of safe blood donations and the donors who volunteer to help save lives.

With the Red Cross, 2.5 million people volunteer to donate blood every year and this month donors are encouraged to celebrate by making donation appointments to give blood or platelets. Typically, blood donations decline in late spring and early summer every year especially around major holidays but unfortunately the need for blood and platelets is a year-round demand.

For donating this month, the Red Cross is offering incentives and prizes for donors such as five dollar e-gift cards and the chance to win a VIP trip to Memphis, TN and tour of Elvis’ Graceland.

To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) for more information.

Here is a list of local blood donation centers hosting drives this month:

Toledo Blood Donation Center

3510 Executive Parkway, Toledo

Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays: 7 am–3pm

Tuesdays, Thursdays: 10:30am–6:30pm

Ohio

Lucas County

Maumee

6/15/2022: 12pm-5pm, McLaren St. Luke’s, 5901 Monclova Rd

6/27/2022: 11am-4pm, Maumee – Bowling Green Elks Lodge, 137 W. Wayne

6/28/2022: 1pm-6pm, First Presbyterian Church, 200 East Broadway

Sylvania

6/14/2022: 1pm- 6pm, Olivet Lutheran Church, 5840 Monroe St.

Toledo

6/25/2022: 8:30am-2:30pm, Grace Lutheran Church, 4441 Monroe St.

6/30/2022: 9:30am-3:30pm, University of Toledo Medical Center, 3065 Arlington Ave

Whitehouse

6/15/2022: 12pm-6pm, Whitehouse American Legion, 6910 S. Providence

Ottawa County

Curtice

6/16/2022: 2pm-7pm, Jerusalem Elementary School, 535 South Yondota Road

6/23/2022: Noon-5pm, Jerusalem Township Fire Department, 9501 Jerusalem Road

Oak Harbor

6/17/2022: 2pm-7pm, St. John’s Lutheran, 122 W. Ottawa

Port Clinton

6/24/2022: Noon-6pm, Holiday Inn Express, 50 N.E. Catawba Road

Sandusky County

Fremont

6/28/2022: 11:30am-5:30pm, Sacred Heart Parish, 550 Smith Rd.

Lindsey

6/20/2022: 12:30pm-6:30pm, Trinity United Methodist Church, 231 Maple St.

Wood County

Bowling Green

6/28/2022: 9am-2pm, Bowling Green Eagles Club, 1163 North Main Street

Perrysburg

6/15/2022: 8am-1:30pm, Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 East Indiana

6/17/2022: 10am-4pm, Zenobia Shrine, 8048 Broadstone Blvd.

6/20/2022: 9am-2pm, Grace United Methodist Church, 601 East Boundary

Rossford

6/24/2022: 12:30pm-5:30pm, Local 8 Union Hall, 807 Lime City Road

Michigan

Monroe County

Carleton

6/17/2022: 11am- 5pm, Boy Scout Troop 557 @ Wagar Middle – Junior High School, 11270 Grafton Road

Monroe

6/15/2022: 1pm-6pm, Monroe Knights of Columbus, 202 W. Front Street

6/18/2022: 8:30am-2pm, Immanuel Lutheran Church – East, 6272 W. Albain Road

6/23/2022: 12:30pm-5:30pm, Monroe Church of the Nazarene, 3401 S. Custer (M-50)

Temperance

6/21/2022: 9:30am-2:30pm, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 8330 Lewis Avenue