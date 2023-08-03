Toledo Food Truck Guide

Toledo is known for its endless restaurants and diverse food options, and these food trucks do not disappoint. Whether they are a regular staple at a specific location or always finding a new place to be, on a fixed or constantly changing schedule, these freestanding kitchens offer a delicious bite of comfort after the past year.

(** – All trucks currently operating. For schedules, visit the linked web pages.)

**Antojitos Laredo Tacos

419-779-3881. facebook.com/antojitoslaredotacos

Looking for some delicious tacos, quesadillas, nachos, tamales and more? Antojitos is usually parked on Lewis Ave. and has a reasonably priced selection of Mexican favorites.

**Baba’s Eats

419-405-5175. facebook.com/babaseats419

For a unique bite, seek out Baba’s Eats, the Toledo area’s first Middle Eastern Taco food truck. Putting a unique twist on several classic flavors, the truck offers vegetarian options, as well.

**Beastro Burger Truck

419-204-3782. facebook.com/BeastroBurgerTruck

“Our Specialty Is Burgers!” Beastro proudly exclaims at the top of its menu and, my goodness, they deliver. Everything from the simple “Plain Jane” burger to “The Beast” — a mouth-watering monster with two patties, two types of cheese, bacon, mushrooms, sautéed onions and more — has given area hamburger aficionados a taste of heaven for two years now.

**Beirut Street Kitchen

419-931-0281. facebook.com/beirutstreetkitchen/

Some of the best Lebanese cuisine in Toledo can be found at Beirut, owned by the Hajjar Family Restaurants (Beirut, Byblos and Poco Piatti). Everything is made from scratch, and all the meat and chicken are grilled to order.

**Big C’s Smoked Barbeque

419-385-5950. facebook.com/big-cs-barbeque-191659124203442

From backyard bashes, to fundraisers and even occupational outings, this BBQ paradise has been in the 419’s food game since 2003, serving up classics like pulled pork, chicken and brisket, paired with classics such as mashed potatoes, baked beans and coleslaw.

**Brickyard Sloppy Joe

419-509-6429. Traditionssauces.com

Since 2012, Donald Hill and his family have created sweet and tangy sloppy joe sauces that can be found in local grocery stores. They’ve now entered the food truck business to offer sloppy joe sandwiches with your choice of Original or Sweet Heat sauce, served with chips and a pickle.

**Chicken Scratch

facebook.com/ChickenScratchFoodTruck

Chicken Scratch Food Truck offers Nashville hot style wings, tenders, drumsticks and sliders with your choice of heat level, everything from Plain Jane (no heat) to 5150 (“for those who like to burn”). Don’t forget to add some of their essential sides like Vinegar Slaw and “Smack N’ Cheese.”

**Country Lane BBQ

419-290-6991. facebook.com/CountryLaneBBQ

Craving some messy classics like pulled pork, cheesy potatoes, or a rack of ribs? Take a stroll down Country Lane’s menu and see for yourself the people-pleasing guilty pleasures. Found at the Bowling Green Farmers’ Market, Rossford’s Stroll-the-Street Market and more locations around the area, step right up and discover what a “Brisket Bomb” is.

**Cruising Cuisine

419-388-3536. facebook.com/cruisingcuisinellc

This Filipino/American food truck out of Delta offers favorites like stir fry noodles, fried rice, burgers, brats, rice bowls and more. Check out their Facebook page for their next stops!

**Deet’s BBQ

419-893-2293. facebook.com/deetsbbq

Mouth-watering local smoky goodness is provided by Maumee’s own Deet’s BBQ. Offering chicken, beef, pork and St. Louis-style ribs that all but fall off the bone, everything is slow-cooked in-house. Deet’s truck can be regularly found in Maumee, Perrysburg and Toledo, as well as a recent added stop in Oregon.

**Duce’s Dawgs

419-266-2161. ducesdawgs.com

With a made-from-scratch chili recipe stemming from the 50’s, this truck dedicates its service to the chili dog and chili mac. Order plates best paired with chili like fries, nachos and a bag taco, along from the famous mac and dawgs. Duce’s Dawgs also offers catering for all your party and celebration needs.

**Falafel King

419-309-9001. facebook.com/falafelking

Owner Fady Al-hachem has worked in hummus and Mediterranean food production for over 20 years, and has sampled falafel the world over. He brings his expertise to his new food truck, launching this spring!

**Frankly Plant Based Kitchen

740-407-5808. franklypbk.com

Offering a variety of vegan hot dogs, all made in house, with a wonderful selection of toppings to boot. This family owned and operated business also know for their Stacked (chili chz) fries, mac n chz and rotating weekly specials.

**Glaze’Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes

419-392-6714. facebook.com/glazeem

Offering glazed funnel cakes starting at $11, with a variety of summer toppings for $1 each.

**Grumpy’s On The Go

419-241-6728. facebook.com/grumpysonthego

For anyone who has ever yearned for one of Grumpy’s famous Garbage Salads for lunch, but couldn’t make it downtown, don’t worry! With regular stops in Toledo, Perrysburg and at Westgate, the truck offers a scaled-down menu of sandwiches, pies and salad most days from 11-1 or “until we run out.”

**Holey Cheez-Us

844-423-3287. facebook.com/holey.cheezus.1/

Whether you’re looking for delicious game day grub or some of the most mouth-watering sandwiches around, look no further than the artists at Holey Cheez-Us. One bite of their Old Testament, New Testament or Load the Boat sandwiches will make you a believer.

**Holey Toledough

419-742-2020. facebook.com/HoleyToledough

The double-pun of the shop’s title accentuates what are some of the tastiest homemade donuts in town. Visit the Toledough food truck throughout the Toledo area to satisfy your need for fried sweet dough and a cup of joe.

**Iron Bean Coffee Co.

518-641-9917. facebook.com/theironbean

Divergent from the typical coffeehouse setting, Fred and Chanelle Dedrick’s Iron Bean coffee truck is a product of a dream becoming reality. This ever-expanding, USMC Veteran-owned brewery interlocks strength with your cup of joe, serving up hot and iced coffees, lattes, an espresso shot, and a nitro brew from the keg, all from a fittingly-robust military truck.

**Jikoni Toledo

419-280-4755. facebook.com/JikoniToledo

Jikoni, which means kitchen in Swahili, is a place where meals are shared, stories are told and traditions passed on. Tom and Krista Otieno opened this food truck to withhold the East African traditions and experiences, while also sharing them with others. Here friends and family gather to eat good food and share stories, just as traditional East Africans have done for centuries.

**Jimmy G’s Pit-Smoked BBQ

567-201-2920. facebook.com/JimmyGsBBQ

Some of the most mouth-watering altruism ever is served up by Jimmy G’s BBQ out of Fremont. After years of providing delicious pulled pork and brisket for area fundraisers, Jimmy G’s opened a brick-and-mortar location in Fremont, while still maintaining its road eats for lucky diners in Toledo, Maumee and Perrysburg.

**Jo Jo’s Famous Chili Dogs, Butter Burgers, and Wings

419-467-7979. facebook.com/Jojos-Famous-Chili-Dogs

The name says it all! Jo Jo’s serves up some heavenly 100% all-beef chili dogs that are sure to keep you coming back for more and super reasonably priced at only $3 a pop. Not only that, but they also serve butter burgers, turkey burgers, wings, nachos, and even salads. Their truck can be found roaming the Toledo Area, or call in and they will drive straight to your home for $25 or better.

**Kickback Coffee

419-205-1110. facebook.com/Kickback-Toledo

Looking for kickbutt locally sourced ingredients for a stellar breakfast, and did I mention the awesome house roasted coffee? Well look no further than Kickback Coffee! Stop by for awesome breakfast burritos, vegetable quiches, and even some lunch options all at affordable prices.

**Koral Hamburg Food Truck

419-704-1030. koralhamburg.com

Many expressed their sadness when Koral Hamburg closed their diner doors on February 28, 2015. But with this came a new reinvention of the restaurant a couple years later— a food truck that travels all around Toledo and surrounding areas, as well as offers catering for special events.

**Lake Erie BBQ

567-868-9289. facebook.com/lakeeriebbq

This Northwood staple carries a classic lineup of backyard BBQ favorites across the 419 and beyond. Stack your plate with smoked baby back ribs, pulled pork sandwiches, wings, chicken chunks, or a fresh serving of lakeside perch!

**The Leaf And Seed

419-307-5333. facebook.com/pg/theleafandseed

The vegan community in Toledo is thriving and The Leaf and Seed’s success last season is proof of that. An all-vegan truck offering daily specials ranging from loaded nachos, crunchwrap supreme, and sweet potato/black bean tacos. Who knew comfort food could also be healthy? Find the truck in Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania and Toledo.

**The Loaded Chicken

419-509-4936. theloadedchicken.com

The Loaded Chicken’s ads proclaim “We’re clucking good!” One bite and you’ll know why. All the truck’s offerings are never frozen, white meat delicacies that will soothe the taste buds of even the most discerning chicken connoisseur. Try the Mac N’ Cheese Bowl and be prepared to be wowed.

**Lyle’s Crepes

419-450-5910. facebook.com/lylescrepe

Lyle’s Crepes is a food truck offering the delicious combo of sweet and savory. The wedge-shaped crepe, dusted in powdered sugar, is served in an aesthetically-pleasing manner for your eyes and mouth to water. Menu choices like “Chocolate Orange,” “Strawberry Nutella,” and a “Lasagna Crepe” will leave you wanting more.

**Mama’s Filipino-American Kitchen

419-770-8358. facebook.com/mamasfilipinoamerican

At Mama’s Filipino-American Kitchen one can get the best of both food worlds, a mixture of Filipino and American. You can always check out their facebook page to see where they will be next, but they are also starting to cater if you want some Filipino dishes at an event you may be hosting in the future.

**Manny’s Munchies

419-266-4787. facebook.com/mannysmunchies1

The name speaks for itself. Their signature dish; the pretzel calzone will melt in your mouth when your tastebuds crave the munchies. Their most popular dish is the Chicken Bacon Ranch calzone. Based in Bowling Green, Manny’s has plenty of stops in Toledo and Toledo area festivals.

**Naan Stop Kebap

419-442-8292. facebook.com/NaanStopKebap

To taste Döner Kebap, an original Turkish dish that originated in the 1800s, this is the perfect place. In the Turkish language, Döner means rotating and kebap means roasted meat, so that’s exactly what you are getting in sandwiches, wraps, topped on salads, or arranged on a plate with vegetables and sauces. Naan is a widely loved bread as well, so here you can get the best middle eastern sandwiches and wraps.

Not Your Mama’s Grilled Cheese Truck

(419) 701-1467. facebook.com/NotYourMama’sGrilledCheeseTruck

Do you ever miss the simplicity of school lunches but want to make it a little more fun, then Not Your Mama’s Grilled Cheese Truck is just for you. Here gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches are made with a twist, adding more than just cheese.

Old Dad’s Tacos

419-320-6157. facebook.com/OldDadsTacos

Known for their tacos and burritos, Old Dad’s Tacos sells them at any music festivals happening around. To try these tacos and burritos, check out facebook to see which party he’ll be at next.

Pepperoni Tony’s

419-307-2839. facebook.com/pepperonitonys

The operators of Toledo’s first mobile wood-fired pizza establishment offer a delectable selection of gourmet pizzas. Tony’s also offers catering for weddings, for those looking to surprise guests with a somewhat unconventional (but utterly delightful) food option.

**PM Frosted Fantasies

419-893-3722. pmcakes.com

Offering remarkably crafted custom cakes, this cottage bakery makes edible works of art that can compliment any occasion.

**Queso Kitchen

facebook.com/quesokitchen419



Former Toledo radio personalities Andrew “Z” Zepeta and Demetrius Nicodemus have hit the road with their new business venture. Advertised as “Toledo’s first queso food truck,” the pair and their all-queso-covered menu are available for catering and events.

**Red Eye Pie

419-654-3036. facebook.com/redeyepie

As the 3rd place People’s Choice winner at Pizza Palooza 2019, stacked against 10 of the 419’s most renowned sliceshops, it’s clear that Red Eye doesn’t mess around. This roadrun pizzeria features classic pepperoni and cheese pies, as well as the fan-favorite “BBQ Chicken Mango Pizza,” a sure romp for your tastebuds.

**Rosie’s Rolling Chef

419-866-5007. facebook.com/RosiesRollingChefs

Rosie’s Italian Grille has been satisfying Toledo diners for decades with its amazing authentic cuisine, and the Rolling Chef continues that tradition for diners on the go, offering delicious specialties like Lobster Mac & Cheese and Lasagna in downtown Toledo every weekday, as well as for catering and special events.

**Rusty’s Road Trip

419-699-1307. rustysroadtrip.com

Oh, sure, you can have one of the other wonderful dishes — bacon mac and cheese, tomato soup, crab rolls — but if you’re eating at Rusty’s, go for the Lake Erie Perch Basket. Area yellow perch, beer battered and deep fried, served with a side of French fries and homemade tartar sauce — if your mouth isn’t watering, you have no idea what you’re missing.

**The Saucy Slamwich

419-930-6770. thesaucyslamwich.com

There are sandwiches, and there are Slamwiches. Once you take a bite of one of The Saucy Slamwich’s creations, you’ll know the difference. The Toledo Cuban and the Glass City Cheesesteak are favorites, but for our money nothing is quite as decadent as the Garlic Grilled Cheese. Don’t forget to add pot roast.

**Smashdawgz

419-280-4670. facebook.com/smashdawgz/

Junkyard Curly Fries, the Smashdawgz Sandwich, Hawaiian Hot Dogs…come on. It’s a classic food truck. With classic service. We received a raving email from a very happy mouth: “Not only is their food good, but they are pleasant! Plus, I witnessed a woman who presented herself and said, “I have no money, but I am really hungry”. They gave her a big hot dog with all the fixings. This alone will bring me back.” Keep it food truck classy, Toledo.

**Trip’n Biscuits

facebook.com/tripnbiscuits/

Just opened July 2021, this radical biscuit truck is whippin’ up some “far out” food. The menu is extremely inclusive, offering tasty breakfast options for carnivores, vegetarians, and vegans, with plenty of gluten free options, as well. Channel your summer vibes with their Strawberry Fields Forever biscuits, boasting strawberries, strawberry syrup, whipped cream, balsamic glaze, and fresh mint. Or get a little messy with the Pig Out BLT Benny!

**Wandering Bean Coffee Co.

419-469-5960. facebook.com/WanderingBean

This coffee trailer offers beans that are roasted fresh every week, and ground to order every day. If you’re not in the mood for a brew, they also have tea, lemonade and other sweet treats.

For more information on area food trucks and events, visit: toledofoodtrucks.com.

