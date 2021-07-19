The Big TO DO

Coach and the Northwood Palooza

Northwood’s annual Palooza in the Park returns Saturday, July 31, featuring pizza available from Northwood establishments, as well as beverages, live music, a cornhole tournament and more. Join in a special salute to Ken James, football coach of the Northwood High School Rangers for over 35 years. 5-10pm. Central Park, 6010 Wales Rd., Northwood. 419-350-8138. Search “Palooza in the Park” on Facebook. Free

Music, art, camping, tomatoes…

An artistic community will come together for a weekend of music, food and camaraderie at Tomatofest Ohio 2021, held in Grand Rapids, July 23-25. Featuring more than a dozen musical acts along with farmers selling fresh produce and community artists showcasing their work. $20 general admission. Noon, Friday, July 23 through noon, Sunday, July 25. The Sanctuary, 24401 Poe Rd., Grand Rapids. 419-591-6881. tomatofestohio.com

Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art – This fascinating exhibit examines the relationship between American artists and the supernatural. Through September 5. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., 419-255-8000. toledomuseum.org

TUESDAYS

[health]

Dance Fitness with Cari – Break the boundaries of traditional workouts with this women-only class. $8. 7pm. Also held Saturdays at 9am. Routines Dance Fitness Studio, 2121 S. Reynolds Rd. 419-944-9292. coachcario.com

[food]

Haskins Farmers Market – A new weekly market in Downtown Haskins. 4:30-7pm. Corner of Haskins & SR 582. 419-389-2776. Search “Haskins Farmers Market” on Facebook. Free

WEDNESDAYS

[food]

Bowling Green Farmers Market – Food trucks and live music alongside area vendors selling fresh produce. 4-7pm. 201 S. Main St., Bowling Green. 419-352-5059. Search “WLI’s Farmers Market – Bowling Green” on Facebook. Free

[food]

Westgate Farmers Market – This weekly market runs through mid-October. 3-7pm. 3408 W. Central Ave. 419-255-6765. toledofarmersmarket.com Free

THURSDAYS

[food]

Perrysburg Farmers Market – Local vendors offer a variety of fruits, vegetables, flowers, crafts and more. Open rain or shine. 3-8pm. Downtown Perrysburg. 419-874-9147. perrysburgfarmersmarket.com Free

[food]

Sylvania Farmers Market – Now located at the Harroun Community Park, featuring live music and weekly entertainment. 4-7pm. 5428 Main St., Sylvania. Search “Sylvania Farmers Market” on Facebook. Free

SATURDAYS

[misc.]

“Glow Roll” with BikeRidesMatter419 – This weekly “soul roll” is a safe way for people of all ages to come together and ride. 8pm. Uptown Green, 1904 Madison Ave. Search “BikeRidesMatter419” on Facebook.

THURSDAY 1

[health]

Extended Hours Hiking – Toledo’s Side Cut Metropark offers after dark hikes. 5-10:30pm. 1025 W. River Rd. Also Tuesday, July 6 at Middlegrounds Metropark, and Tuesday, July 20 at Toledo Botanical Garden. metroparkstoledo.org Free

[comedy]

School’s Out for Summer – School teacher and comedian Joe “Mr. D” Dombrowski brings his off-center sense of humor out of the classroom to the Toledo Funny Bone. $67. 7pm. 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-931-3474. toledo.funnybone.com

[health]

Sunset Lavender Yoga – Enjoy a one-hour yoga class among rows of beautiful lavender in bloom. Bring your own mat. $12. 7:30-9pm. Luckey Road Lavender Farm, 19587 Luckey Rd., Pemberville. luckeylavender.com

FRIDAY 2

[art]

“ONE” Group Art Exhibition Meet & Greet Meet the displaying artists of this installment of The Switchboard’s bi-monthly series of art exhibitions. 6-11pm. The Switchboard, 912 Monroe St. switchboard419.com Free

[festival]

Red, White & Boogie – The fourth installment of this annual event will see live music, vendors, art, camping and more. Runs Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4. The Sanctuary, 24401 Poe Rd., Grand Rapids. Search “Red, White & Boogie” on Facebook. Free

SATURDAY 3

[music]

R&B on the Maumee – Enjoy a lovely cruise on the Sandpiper boat while listening to the soulful sounds of R&B. $25. 8-10pm. 120 Water St. 419-537-1212. sandpiperboat.com

SUNDAY 4

[history]

Independence Day 1813 at Ft. Meigs – The f\Fort’s traditional 18-state salute will highlight this annual event, altered to a one-day event. $10 for adults, $5 for children. 29100 W. River Rd., Perrysburg. 419-874-4121. Fortmeigs.org

[food]

Mudd BBQ Battle – Glaze ‘Em Gourmet Funnel Cakes presents this gathering of food trucks and delicious all-American BBQ. 3-8pm. Toledo Farmers Market, 525 Market St. 419-392-6714. Search “Mudd BBQ Battle” on Facebook. Free

[health]

Starr Spangled 5K – This year’s edition of the race will be held both in person and virtually. $17 for in-person racers, $15 virtual. 8-10am. Starr Elementary School, 3230 Starr Ave., Oregon. runsignup.com

TUESDAY 6

[misc.]

Adult Learn to Sail – Get hands-on training in how to sail with four classes with experienced instructors. $240 for non-members, $150 for members. 6:30-9pm. North Cape Yacht Club, 11850 Toledo Beach Rd., LaSalle, MI. 734-242-5081. ncyc.net

WEDNESDAY 7

[food]

Oregon Rollin’ Food and Farm Market – This monthly food truck and farmers market will be held through October on the first Wednesday of the month. 5-8pm. 2973 Dustin Rd., Oregon. 419-693-5580. emchamber.org Free

[art]

Peony Pick and Paint – Enjoy a magical evening of painting outdoors, surrounded by beautiful views. Each artist will assemble their own bouquet. $42. 6-8:30pm. GardenView Flowers, 11160 South River Rd., Grand Rapids. 419-873-6240. createperrysburg.com

THURSDAY 8

[movie]

Movie in the Park – The family film “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” will be shown at Navarre Park. Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs. 7:30pm. 1001 White St. Search “Navarre Park” on Facebook. Free

FRIDAY 9

[misc.]

Centurion MC Bike Rally – This annual event, held in cooperation with Napoleon Harley Davidson, will feature a food court, games and more. $10. 5pm. Also held Saturday, July 10. 1501 Whitehouse Spencer Rd., Swanton. 419-865-6066. Search “Centurions Motorcycle Club” on Facebook.

Welles Sculpture Garden Tours – Explore the outdoors and see more than 25 works of art on the Museum grounds. Registration required. 11am and 1pm. Toledo Museum of Art, 2445 Monroe St., 419-255-8000.

toledomuseum.org Free

SUNDAY 11

[misc.]

Autism Awareness Car Show – The 8th annual edition of this event will raise funds for the Autism Society of Northwest Ohio. $10 to register a vehicle, free for spectators. 10am-2pm. 5702 Monroe St. Search “Autism Awareness Car Show” on Facebook.

MONDAY 12

[health]

Intro to Sound Healing with Crystal Bowls Begin to find inner peace with this class about the vibrations found in crystal bowls. Bring a yoga mat or blanket. $45. 7-8pm. Harmony in Life Center, 5747 Main St., Sylvania. 419-517-0047. harmonyinlifecenter.com

WEDNESDAY 14

[nature]

Oodles of Odes – Expert Kim Smith will introduce attendees to the beauty and ferocity of dragonflies in this online course. 7-8pm. Search “Oodles of Odes” on Facebook. Free

THURSDAY 15

[comedy]

Mark Normand – The prolific comedian arrives at Toledo Funny Bone for a three-day gig. $25. 7pm. Also performing Friday, July 16 at 7 and 9:15pm, and Saturday, July 17 at 6 and 8:15pm. 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-931-3474. toledo.funnybone.com

[movie]

Throwback Movie Night – Steven Spielberg’s classic dinosaur adventure “Jurassic Park” will be screened. 5:30-9:30pm. Promenade Park, 250 Water St. Search “Throwback Movie Night” on Facebook. Free

SATURDAY 17

[art]

Christmas in July Craft Fair and Marketplace – Everything from essential oils to handmade art will be available at this one-of-a-kind fair. Entry is by donation. 10am-5pm. 102.3 Proclaim FM, 7112 Angola Rd., Holland. 419-865-9767. proclaimfm.com

[fundraiser]

FoLCD Run for Rescues – This 5k run/walk will raise funds for the Friends of Lucas County Dogs. Entry fee includes t-shirt and medal. $35. 9-11am. Pearson Metropark, 761 Lallendorf Rd., Oregon. runsignup.com

[business]

Ottawa Park EXPO for Small Business Saturday – Live music and food trucks will be present at this showcase for area businesses. 10am-5pm. Ottawa Park Amphitheatre, 2205 Kenwood Blvd., 419-367-9765. ottawapark.org Free

[health]

Yoga in the Garden – Enjoy a relaxing yoga class surrounded by fresh flowers, hosted by Sheila Watson of Bee Free Yoga. $30. 8:30am. Also Tuesday, July 27 at 6:30pm. GardenView Flowers, 11160 South River Rd., Grand Rapids. 419-704-2100. beefreeyoga.com

THURSDAY 22

[movie]

Movie in the Park – The modern film version of the classic cartoon duo “Tom and Jerry” will be screened at Joe E. Brown Park. 7:30-9:30pm. 150 W. Oakland St. Search “Movie in the Park” on Facebook. Free

FRIDAY 23

[festival]

Christmas in July at Toledo Zoo – Get a taste of the Lights Before Christmas, WAY before Christmas, at this special event. $12, $10 for children and seniors. 7-10pm. Also held Saturday, July 24. 2 Hippo Way, 419-385-5721. toledozoo.org

[comedy]

Damon Wayans – The iconic comedian and “In Living Color” star comes to the Funny Bone for a three-night gig. $60. 7 and 9:30pm. Also Saturday, July 24 at 6 and 8:30pm, and Sunday, July 25 at 6pm. 6140 Levis Commons Blvd., Perrysburg. 419-931-3474. toledo.funnybone.com

SUNDAY 25

[misc.]

Lighthouse Cruise – Take a trip on the Sandpiper for a cruise downriver to the open waters of Lake Erie, past the Harbor Lighthouse and Turtle Island. $40, $20 for under 12. 12:30pm. 1 Jefferson Ave. 419-537-1212. sandpiperboat.com

WEDNESDAY 28

[business]

Coffee Connections – Downtown business and property owners are welcome to an open house to discuss area developments. 7:30-9pm. Rustbelt Coffee, 119 N. Ontario., 419-819-5988. rustbeltcoffee.com

FRIDAY 30

[food]

Pizza Palooza – The tenth anniversary of this celebration of pizza will feature live music, children’s activities and more. 4-11pm. Also held Saturday, July 31. Centennial Terrace, 5773 Centennial Rd., Sylvania. 419-885-7106. centennialterrace.org Free

SATURDAY 31

[movie]

Family Movie Night – The Pixar film “Cars” will be shown, along with appearances by superheroes like Spider-Man and Captain America. 5-9pm. Promenade Park, 250 Water St. Search “Family Movie Night: Cars” on Facebook. Free

[fundraiser]

Rock the Bald for Children’s Cancer – Volunteers will join virtually and shave their heads to raise money for children’s cancer research. 11am-noon. Sign up at stbaldricks.org