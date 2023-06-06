Summer 2023: Patio Guide

The sun is shining, a sultry breeze is in the air, and you’re focused on these friends and this conversation. Here are some of the T-town area’s best patios to meet up and make memories.

Black Pearl

4630 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo.

419-380-1616.

blackpearltoledo.com.

Patio Season: Mid-May through Mid-October

Happy hour: 3:30-5:30pm, starting soon

Must-try dish: Black Pearl Steak: Blackened slow roasted Prime Rib topped with Bell peppers onions and fresh garlic and peppercorns and au jus.

Peak hours: Between 5:30-7:30pm.

Patio size/capacity: 25 to 30 people

Sun factor: Awning.

Type of seating: Tables and chairs.

Table service: Linen table cloths, full service.

Pet friendly? Yes during weekdays, no on the weekends.

Take reservations? Yes.

Georgjz419

1205 Adams St., Toledo.

419-842-4477.

georgjz419.com.

Patio season: Memorial Day through the fall

Happy hour: 3-9pm.

Must-try dish: Any of our specialty pizzas.

Peak hours: Varies by the day.

Patio size/capacity: 40-50

Sun factor: Umbrellas and an external covered bar.

Type of seating: Tables and chairs

Live music and/or special events: On weekends, we have featured guests from time to time.

Table service: No.

Pet friendly? Yes.

Take reservations? No.

Loma Linda

10400 Airport Hwy., Swanton.

419-865-5455.

lomalindamexican.com

Patio season? Our patio is open all year. (Heated patio in the winter.)

What makes your patio unique? The patio is located on the side of the building.

What kind of destination does your patio represent? It represents traditional family values, with excellent customer service and margaritas. Tradition starts here!

Happy Hour? Our happy hour is from 3-6pm, Monday-Saturday.

Must-try dish or cocktail? Our margaritas!

Peak hours? The peak hours are from 5-7:30pm.

Patio size/capacity? Our patio seats 100 people.

Sun factor? Half of our patio has shade.

Type of seating? We have low and high-top seating available.

Live music and/or special events? We have DJ Benny, every Thursday.

Table service? We offer table service Monday-Saturday from 11am-9pm.

Pet friendly? Our patio is not pet friendly.

Reservations? It’s first come, first served.

Lupita’s Cantina

209 Louisiana Ave., Perrysburg.

419-963-4311.

lupitas-mexican.com.

What months is your patio open? It’s partially heated – we open in late April and close early October

When is your happy hour: Daily specials (all day)

What is a must-try dish: Authentic street tacos (of course)

What are your peak hours: lunch from noon-2pm, and dinner 6pm-close

Patio size/capacity: 50

Sun factor (how much shade does your patio have? Trees, umbrellas?): Partially covered and canopy shade plus umbrellas

Does your patio host live music and/or special events: yes, live music and farmers market every Thursday

Does your patio offer table service: yes

Pet friendly? Outside patio yes, inside patio only service dogs

Do you take reservations for the patio? First come, first serve

Mancy’s Bluewater Grille

461 W. Dussel Dr., Maumee.

419-724-2583.

opentable.com, mancys.com.

What months is your patio open? May-October

What is a must-try dish? Maple Bourbon Salmon

What are your peak hours? 5-7:30pm

Patio size/capacity: 50 guests

Sun factor (how much shade does your patio have? Trees, umbrellas?): We have an awning that keeps you shaded, but also gives you warmth of the summer days and nights.

Type of seating: Single and party seating

Does your patio host live music and/or special events? No, it does not.

Does your patio offer table service? Yes, of course.

Pet friendly? Service animals are always welcome.

Do you take reservations for the patio? Yes, we do.

Mancy’s Italian Grill

5453 Monroe St., Toledo.

419-882-9229

mancysitalian.com

What months is your patio open? May

When is your happy hour? 4-6pm

What is a must-try dish? My favorite dish is the Vesuvio: casarecce pasta, shrimp, fennel sausage, fresno peppers and spinach, with a garlic cream sauce.

What are your peak hours? 6pm

Patio size/capacity: We have 3 tables that can seat 6-8 people, 3 high tops that can seat 2-4 people, and 4 tables that can seat 2-4 people

Sun factor (how much shade does your patio have? Trees, umbrellas?): We have a pergola, and umbrellas, but there is some sun.

Type of seating: High tops, couch and chairs with cushions and tables

Does your patio host live music and/or special events? No.

Does your patio offer table service? Yes.

Pet friendly? Yes.

Do you take reservations for the patio? We do not take reservations for the patio.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

27 Broadway St., Toledo.

419-243-1302.

mbaybrew.com.

When is your patio open? The patio can be used any time guests want to sit there. We have heaters and firepits if the weather is cooler.

What makes your patio unique? Our patio is actually a courtyard inside our building so it is surrounded by brick, planters and string lights.

What kind of “destination” does your patio represent? Guests frequently comment that our courtyard reminds them of a little French café.

Happy hour? We have a “Hoppy” Hour Monday-Thursday from 4-6pm featuring $4 pints, $5 select mixed drinks and $6 house wine.

Must-try dish or cocktail? Stop in and try our wood-fired pizza or yummy burgers.

Peak hours? Friday and Saturday nights are usually the busiest.

Patio size/capacity? The patio space can comfortably seat up to about 70 people.

Sun factor? Our courtyard space offers a mix of sun and shade depending on the time of day and also has umbrellas.

Type of seating? Tables and chairs.

Live music/special events? We do host live music in our courtyard space, follow us on social media for dates and additional information.

Table service? Yes.

Pet friendly? Yes, our courtyard space welcomes well behaved dogs on a leash.

Reservations? We try to honor everyone’s requests but depending on business sometimes we might have an additional wait for the space.

Rosie’s Italian Grille

606 N McCord Rd., Toledo.

419-866-5007.

rosiesitaliangrille.com

When is your patio open? On our four-season front and back patio, we have plenty of seating available year-round. But, we typically open the entire front and back patio around Memorial Day.

What makes your patio unique? What makes our patio in the back unique would be our koi fish pond. We love it when we are able to bring them back out and guests love seeing them. The kids love to feed them too!

What kind of “destination” does your patio represent? The decor of our restaurant is meant to give you a Tuscany/Sicilian experience. However, with the plants, paintings, and pond on the back patio, we are inviting guests into our own villa. It really is a beautiful scene once the sun is out with the koi pond and plants.

Happy hour? We have happy hour, but it is only available at our bar top every day from 3-6pm.

Must-try dish or cocktail? Since we are talking about the patio season I would say one of our must-try drinks would be our sangrias. We offer a red, ginger peach and raspberry rose sangria by the glass and by the pitcher.

Peak hours? Our peak hours are generally from 4-8pm.

Patio size/capacity: Since we have a front patio and back patio I can assure you we have plenty of seating opinions capacity-wise. We can host larger parties on our back patio and we have music on our front patio Tuesday through Saturday from 6-9pm.

Sun factor: We have a variety of options in terms of the sun factor for your patio dining. The majority of our tables in the sun have umbrellas that can give you shade or let you bask in the sun. Plus, we have plenty of shaded areas under our awnings.

Type of seating: Our patios have standard patio tables and chairs for guests to dine on. We can accommodate guests of two and more!

Live music and/or special events: We have a full lineup this year of amazingly talented local musicians. Every Tuesday through Saturday this summer we will have live music from 6-9pm. If you are interested in the entire lineup you can visit our website.

Table service: All of our tables on the front and back patio offer full-service dining. Our front patio does have a few couches near the band stage where guests generally order from the bar and take their drinks and/or food with them.

Pet friendly? At this time we do not allow pets to accompany guests unless it is for medical reasons.

Reservations? Yes, we take reservations for our patios, but cannot guarantee patio seating. If you would like a reservation we ask for you to give us a call at 419-866-5007.

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse

5111 Monroe St., Toledo.

419-841-9505.

shortystoledo.com

What months is your patio open? All year

When is your happy hour? Monday-Friday 3-6pm

What is a must-try dish? Full of the Porch Ice Tea

What are your peak hours? 5-8pm

Patio size/capacity: 40-45

Sun factor (how much shade does your patio have? Trees, umbrellas?): Covered seating

Does your patio host live music and/or special events: Sometimes

Does your patio offer table service? Yes

Pet friendly? Yes

Do you take reservations for the patio? Yes, for parties from 7 to 44

Sidelines Sports Eatery and Pub

8116 Secor Rd., Lambertville, MI. 734-856-5050.

2111 Mellwood Ave. 419-474-0000.

1430 Holland Rd., Maumee. 419-897-5050.

sidelinessportseatery.com

Smokehouse 734

7309 Lewis Ave., Temperance. 734-224-7056

smokehouse734.com

When is your patio open? Open May thru September.

What makes your patio unique? We have satellite music on all our patios.

What kind of “destination” does your patio represent? We have covered patios at Lambertville, Mellwood, Maumee locations. These have ceiling fans, lights, TVs, music. Non-covered patios have umbrella tables.

Must-try dish or cocktail? Dish: Chop Chop Salad— chicken, bacon, pineapple, cranberries, sunflower seeds, feta, cucumber and poppyseed dressing. Cocktail: Sidelines Slammer— refreshing drink made with vodka, rum, peach schnapps, southern comfort, triple sec and fruit juices.

Peak hours? 6-9pm.

Patio size/capacity? Our patios hold 30-40 people.

Table service? We offer full table service.

Pet friendly? Sorry, no pets.

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar

139 S. Huron St., Toledo.

567-777-7685.

soukkitchenbar.com.

Patio season: May-October, depending on weather.

Happy hour: No happy hour, sorry.

Must-try dish: The Grilled Halloumi or the Kibbeh Nayeh.

Peak hours: Generally weekends, between 6-8pm, or brunch between 10am-2pm.

Patio size/capacity: 66 seats.

Sun factor: Umbrellas on all tables.

Type of seating: Tables and chairs.

Live music and/or special events: No.

Does your patio offer table service: Yes.

Pet friendly? Yes.

Take reservations? No, because of our lovely Ohio weather.

Ventura’s

7742 W. Bancroft St., Toledo.

419-841-7523.

venturasmexicanrestaurant.com.

When is your patio open? Late May until September (weather permitting).

What makes your patio unique? It’s small, but cozy.

Happy hour? Daily from 2-6pm.

Must-try dish or cocktail? Our Cajun Chicken Chimichanga is one of our most popular Mexican dishes and our BBQ Ribs are #1 in American cuisine!

Peak hours? From Noon-2pm at lunchtime and 6-8pm at dinner.

Patio size/capacity? Approximately 46 (11 tables).

Sun factor? Our patio sets to the east of the building so we have a lot of sunshine during the day hours. Umbrellas are on most of the tables to help shelter from the sun.

Type of seating? We have a couple high top bar tables which seat two people, three tables that seat six, and six tables that seat four customers.

Live music and/or special events? It is very small so we have no live music, however there are speakers with music playing.

Does your patio offer table service? Yes.

Pet friendly? No.

Reservations? No.

Whitehouse Inn

10835 Waterville St., Whitehouse.

419-877-1180.

thewhitehouseinn.net.

When is your patio open? Any month or day that is above 70 degrees, but usually May through October.

What makes your patio unique? The enormous amounts of beautiful flowers surrounding the patio area and front and side yards. My wife Marcy shops locally at so many greenhouses to support local. Hands down, we have the most flowers on and around our amazing patio.

What kind of “destination” does your patio represent? Our patio represents how important our guests are to us. It represents the care we take into everything we do here at the Inn: the quality and care we take into all of our fresh menu items and the service that is provided by our amazing service staff. It’s absolutely a destination patio being in downtown Whitehouse. Many get to leave the city, drive through the countryside, and roll up into this amazing village.

Happy hour? No happy hour.

Must-try dish or cocktail? The margaritas are our biggest seller by far. We have over 8 different flavors, short or tall. Food wise the French onion soup is a must along with a nice cut or prime rib. Other popular items are our chicken chunks and wings along with our vast amount of unique and classic lunch sandwiches. Our appetizers are very unique and some non-traditional. Lake perch, shrimp scampi and the beef short rib are three more of our favorites.

Peak hours? Noon-3pm and 5-9pm.

Patio size/capacity? Our patio is 30′ by 60′ and holds up to 72 guests. It’s like sitting in a botanical garden.

Sun factor? All of our tables will have umbrellas.

Type of seating? Our oversized patio furniture consists of low tops closest to the building and our newer patio has all high tops.

Live music and/or special events? We may look into doing more live music this year. If we do, we will post it on our Facebook page. We have added a cornhole board to add a little fun to the patio.

Table service? Absolutely. Our guests are here to relax and enjoy the company of family and friends. Our job is to take care of each and every one of you.

Pet friendly? Yes, as long as they behave and get along with other pets and guests.

Reservation? First come first served, no reservations for the patio.

Leisure Time Winery

16982 CR-M2, Napoleon.

419-758-3442.

leisuretimewinery.com

What months is your patio open? Weather dependent, May-September.

What is a must-try dish: Sweet & Spicy Italian Pizza.

What are your peak hours: 5:30-7:30pm Friday-Saturday.

Patio size/capacity: 100+.

Sun factor (how much shade does your patio have?): We have trees and a covered carport.

Type of seating: Metal tables and chairs.

Does your patio host live music and/or special events: We have live entertainment every Saturday from 6-9pm which is posted on our Facebook page.

Does your patio offer table service: No.

Pet friendly? Absolutely.

Do you take reservations for the patio? Yes, by phone or Facebook message.