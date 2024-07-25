Friday, July 26, 2024
Ripe for the Picking: A Guide to U-Pick Local Farms

By Leslie Anne Shore

There is truly nothing like picking a fresh berry off the vine, plopping it in your mouth and tasting the sweet, tarty goodness on a warm summer’s day. If you don’t have your own vine, no need to worry; you can still get that sweet taste of summer. Several local farms offer U-Pick fields that allow visitors to pick their own fresh flowers, veggies, berries, apples or pumpkins depending on the time of year. 

We rounded up a list of all the U-Pick farms in the Glass City area. For accurate pricing and seasonal offerings, please visit the websites and social media pages before you go.

Photo provided via BJ Pumpkin Farm.

BJ Pumpkin Farm

9777 Secor Rd., Temperance, MI
734-347-1791
bjpumpkinfarm.com

Starting in September, patrons can enjoy a hayride to a U-Pick pumpkin patch to find the perfect pumpkin to carve, paint or display. Visitors can also enjoy a corn maze, pumpkin playground, donuts, cider and more.

Photo provided via GardenView Flowers.

GardenView Flowers

11160 South River Road, Grand Rapids
419-982-8774
gardenviewweddings.com

Roam GardenView Flower’s magical garden and pick your own bouquet for just $15. Bring a quart-size mason jar or buy a vase starting at $2. With over 30 varieties of flowers, there is sure to be a bloom for you. 

 

Photo provided via Gust Brothers.

Gust Brothers

13639 Mulberry Road, Ottawa Lake, MI
517-486-2237 
gustbrothers.com

Visitors can enjoy picking their own vegetables, flowers and pumpkins at Gust Brothers 10 acres of farms. Enjoy a stroll through the sunflower trail during the late summer and come back in the fall for hayrides, cider, donuts, pumpkins and farm animals.

Photo provided via Haslinger’s Orchard.

Haslinger’s Orchard

7404 US-6, Gibsonburg
419-288-2567
haslingerorchardsllc.com

This orchard, located right off State Route 6 offers both pick-your-own flowers and apples. Pick-your-own small vase of sunflowers and zinnias for $5 or a quart for $8. Starting at the end of August, patrons can pick their apples, including Gala, Honeycrisp, Ambrosia, Fuji, Cortland, Jonathan, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Red Delicious, Cameo, Pink Lady and Granny Smith offered throughout the fall.

Photo provided via Hoen’s Orchard.

Hoen’s Orchard

12540 County Road 7-2, Delta
419-822-4080
hoensorchard.com

For over 50 years, Hoen’s Orchard has grown farm fresh produce. The orchard offers pick-your-own throughout the summer and into the fall. Patrons can enjoy picking red and black raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, gooseberries, currents, pumpkins and over 20 varieties of apples.

Photo provided via Johnston Fruit Farms.

Johnston Fruit Farms

2790 US-20 ALT, Swanton
419-826-1453
johnstonfruitfarms.com

This fruit farm located in Swanton offers U-pick options starting in June and throughout the Fall. Enjoy picking fresh strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, lavender, flowers and sunflowers, pumpkins and over 20 varieties of apples, including Pixie Crunch, Candy Crisp and Sun Crisp.

Photo provided via MacQueen’s.

MacQueen’s

7605 Garden Road
419-865-2916
macqueenorchards.com

MacQueen’s Apple Barn and Cider Mill offers pick-your-own apples beginning Sept. 21. Patrons can enjoy picking their own apples, including Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Jonathan, Granny Smith and Ida Red. Pick-your-own pumpkins are also offered in the fall. In October, the orchard hosts their Apple Butter Festival.

Photo provided via Stevens Gardens.

Stevens Gardens

4550 Weckerly Road, Monclova
419-392-2065
facebook.com/farm.monclova

This season farm stand offers u-pick options twice a year, in the spring and fall. Patrons can enjoy picking fresh strawberries in early June and pumpkins and apples in September and October. 

Photo provided via Trabbic Family Pumpkin Farm.

Trabbic Family Pumpkin Farm

1560 E. Sterns Rd., Erie, MI
734-848-4049
trabbicpumpkinfarm.com

Take a hayride out to the Trabbic Famlily Pumpkin Farm field to pick your perfect fall pumpkin. Hayride includes a bag of popcorn, a glass of cider, one donut and a pumpking from the field. After the ride visitors can enjoy a gift shop, kid-friendly rides, a 4-acre corn maze and more.

Photo provided via The Pumpkin Peddler & Rick and Carl’s Christmas Tree Farm.

The Pumpkin Peddler & Rick and Carl’s Christmas Tree Farm

20354 North Dixie Highway, Bowling Green
419-409-0250
bowlinggreenchristmastrees.com

Visitors can visit The Pumpkin Peddler in the fall to take a hayride through their tree farm to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin from thousands. Patrons can enjoy several other activities including a pumpkin maze, face painting, and more. In the winter, visit Rick and Carl’s Christmas Tree Farm to find your family’s perfect Christmas tree.

