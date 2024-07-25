Ripe for the Picking: A Guide to U-Pick Local Farms

There is truly nothing like picking a fresh berry off the vine, plopping it in your mouth and tasting the sweet, tarty goodness on a warm summer’s day. If you don’t have your own vine, no need to worry; you can still get that sweet taste of summer. Several local farms offer U-Pick fields that allow visitors to pick their own fresh flowers, veggies, berries, apples or pumpkins depending on the time of year.

We rounded up a list of all the U-Pick farms in the Glass City area. For accurate pricing and seasonal offerings, please visit the websites and social media pages before you go.

BJ Pumpkin Farm



9777 Secor Rd., Temperance, MI

734-347-1791

bjpumpkinfarm.com

Starting in September, patrons can enjoy a hayride to a U-Pick pumpkin patch to find the perfect pumpkin to carve, paint or display. Visitors can also enjoy a corn maze, pumpkin playground, donuts, cider and more.

GardenView Flowers

11160 South River Road, Grand Rapids

419-982-8774

gardenviewweddings.com

Roam GardenView Flower’s magical garden and pick your own bouquet for just $15. Bring a quart-size mason jar or buy a vase starting at $2. With over 30 varieties of flowers, there is sure to be a bloom for you.

Gust Brothers

13639 Mulberry Road, Ottawa Lake, MI

517-486-2237

gustbrothers.com

Visitors can enjoy picking their own vegetables, flowers and pumpkins at Gust Brothers 10 acres of farms. Enjoy a stroll through the sunflower trail during the late summer and come back in the fall for hayrides, cider, donuts, pumpkins and farm animals.

Haslinger’s Orchard

7404 US-6, Gibsonburg

419-288-2567

haslingerorchardsllc.com

This orchard, located right off State Route 6 offers both pick-your-own flowers and apples. Pick-your-own small vase of sunflowers and zinnias for $5 or a quart for $8. Starting at the end of August, patrons can pick their apples, including Gala, Honeycrisp, Ambrosia, Fuji, Cortland, Jonathan, Golden Delicious, Jonagold, Red Delicious, Cameo, Pink Lady and Granny Smith offered throughout the fall.

Hoen’s Orchard

12540 County Road 7-2, Delta

419-822-4080

hoensorchard.com

For over 50 years, Hoen’s Orchard has grown farm fresh produce. The orchard offers pick-your-own throughout the summer and into the fall. Patrons can enjoy picking red and black raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, gooseberries, currents, pumpkins and over 20 varieties of apples.

Johnston Fruit Farms

2790 US-20 ALT, Swanton

419-826-1453

johnstonfruitfarms.com

This fruit farm located in Swanton offers U-pick options starting in June and throughout the Fall. Enjoy picking fresh strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, lavender, flowers and sunflowers, pumpkins and over 20 varieties of apples, including Pixie Crunch, Candy Crisp and Sun Crisp.

MacQueen’s

7605 Garden Road

419-865-2916

macqueenorchards.com



MacQueen’s Apple Barn and Cider Mill offers pick-your-own apples beginning Sept. 21. Patrons can enjoy picking their own apples, including Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Jonathan, Granny Smith and Ida Red. Pick-your-own pumpkins are also offered in the fall. In October, the orchard hosts their Apple Butter Festival.

Stevens Gardens

4550 Weckerly Road, Monclova

419-392-2065

facebook.com/farm.monclova



This season farm stand offers u-pick options twice a year, in the spring and fall. Patrons can enjoy picking fresh strawberries in early June and pumpkins and apples in September and October.

Trabbic Family Pumpkin Farm

1560 E. Sterns Rd., Erie, MI

734-848-4049

trabbicpumpkinfarm.com

Take a hayride out to the Trabbic Famlily Pumpkin Farm field to pick your perfect fall pumpkin. Hayride includes a bag of popcorn, a glass of cider, one donut and a pumpking from the field. After the ride visitors can enjoy a gift shop, kid-friendly rides, a 4-acre corn maze and more.

The Pumpkin Peddler & Rick and Carl’s Christmas Tree Farm

20354 North Dixie Highway, Bowling Green

419-409-0250

bowlinggreenchristmastrees.com

Visitors can visit The Pumpkin Peddler in the fall to take a hayride through their tree farm to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin from thousands. Patrons can enjoy several other activities including a pumpkin maze, face painting, and more. In the winter, visit Rick and Carl’s Christmas Tree Farm to find your family’s perfect Christmas tree.