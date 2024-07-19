Look Good, Feel Good 2024: Three Glow Up Tips

In the heart of the Toledo community lie local wellness and beauty businesses dedicated to helping individuals harness their inner radiance and embrace their best selves. As we navigate the hustle and bustle of daily life, it’s easy to overlook the power of self-care practices that uplift both body and spirit. We shine a spotlight on these local businesses as they share their top three tips to unlock the secrets of looking good and feeling good. Get ready to ignite your glow from within and radiate confidence in every stride.

Blush Aesthetics

Erin Hennessey, DNP, APRN, FNP-C

7015 Lighthouse Way, Suite 300

419-520-7546

blushnwo.com

Offering go-to skin treatments in the Toledo area for both local and regional patients, Blush Aesthetics promotes healthy living, graceful aging and natural results. A revived and youthful exterior to support a confident interior is what the staff aims for. Blush offers facials, weight loss treatment, vein treatment, laser hair removal and so much more.

1. Get 7-8 hours of sleep per night.

This is precious time the body needs to repair itself. It is beneficial for the immune system, weight management and stress reduction.

2. Use a medical grade retinol on your skin nightly or every other night.

This aids in exfoliation, brightening, and collagen production in the skin helping it GLOW. Our Blush Retisoothe is a patient favorite.

3. Use a SPF on any sun-exposed areas daily.

This is for skin protection and prevention of premature aging. We love the Amarte Ultra Veil for everyday use for both men and women.

HLS Orthodontics

Sarah Hansen, DMD, MDS, Orthodontist

4413 Keystone Dr

419-882-1017

perfectbraces.com

Besides offering traditional metal and clear braces, HLS Orthodontics is also a premier provider of Invisalign® and Invisalign Teen® and uses innovative methods like growth guidance appliances to help correct severe overbites and minimize the need for extractions or orthognathic surgery. HLS believes a smile can make a huge difference in someone’s life. The nurses and doctors love seeing how patient smiles and self-confidence improve through orthodontic treatment.

Keep your teeth clean and white.

Ensuring you have a gorgeous, healthy smile can make you feel and look great. By brushing twice a day, flossing daily and seeing the dentist for cleanings regularly, you can avoid plaque and stain altogether. Further whitening can be done with whitening toothpaste, over the counter whitening strips or whitening trays through your dentist.

2. Wear clothes that make you feel good.

Whether you’re wearing a favorite color, a comfortable fit or a flattering style, putting on clothes that make you happy is one of my favorite ways to start off the day with a positive mindset.

3. Exercise in a way that’s enjoyable and realistic for you.

Exercise doesn’t have to be going to the gym or running marathons – it can be dancing, swimming, biking, walking with friends or rock climbing! Personally, I love running and loathe strength exercises. I know I need to do them to stay healthy while running, so I do them…occasionally…, but I continue running because it fits into my life and keeps me happy.

Frankel Dentistry

Pamela Weitzel

5012 Talmadge Road

419-474-9611

jonfrankeldentistry.com

At Frankel Dentistry, patients have been glowing from the inside out since 1946. A healthy mouth promotes a healthy body, and the patients with beautiful, healthy smiles just can’t resist smiling. Smiling helps you live longer, relieves stress, elevates mood, is contagious, boosts the immune system, lowers blood pressure, reduces pain, makes you attractive, suggests success and helps you stay positive. The doctors, healthcare professionals and staff at Frankel Dentistry agree on the top three GLOW hints for a healthy smile:

See the dentist regularly.

Visit your dentist at least once every six months. Regular check-ups are the best way to address small issues before they become big issues.

Brighten your smile.

Maintain a bright smile by brushing and flossing regularly. This practice helps keep your teeth clean and your smile radiant.

Optimize your bite.

Consider occlusal adjustments or straightening your teeth. Patients with an optimal bite experience fewer headaches and studies suggest they even perform better in sporting activities. Properly aligned teeth are easier to keep clean.

Soto Signature Salon & Spa

Allisen Sanders, Social Media Manager

580 Craig Drive #6

419-872-5555

sotosalonspa.com

Soto Signature Salon & Spa has all of your beauty and relaxation needs. Be it salon and spa services and retail products; a retreat package with a massage, facial, mani-pedi and hair treatment and style; or a beauty express package, with a massage, facial and mani-pedi, Soto has a wide array of options and services for you to choose from.

Invest in your skin!

The best foundation is actually a great skincare routine. Right now we are offering several facial specials in our spa, so make sure to set up a reservation!

Lash Extensions or Lash Lifts!

Who has time to worry about mascara smudging or coming off in water? Lash extensions or lash lifts add volume and definition while bringing out the beauty of your eyes. If you’re unsure of which would best suit your lifestyle, just give us a call!

Try a hair transformation!

Our incredible stylists will give you a luxury salon experience while ensuring you have the hair of your dreams for summer.

Ada Aesthetics

12780 Roachton Road

419-873-6961

adaaesthetics.com

Ada Aesthetics, a division of Dermatology Associates, Inc., makes the health and beauty of your skin the number one priority. To better serve our patients, Ada offers two locations for your convenience: Perrysburg and Sylvania.

Brittani Stephen: A Diamond Glow paired with a Dermaplane

At Ada Aesthetics, this will give you an instant summer glow up! With no downtime, you are creating a dewy summer glow while exfoliating all of your dead skin and peach fuzz.

Lee Bates: Permanent Eyeliner

This can give you an immediate glow up. It enhances your natural beauty all while saving you so much time! Your eyeliner is completely customized to you since you are one of a kind.

Jordan Allemang: Brazilian Wax

Be worry free this summer by getting a Brazilian Wax! Your body’s already beach ready, why not feel good on the inside and out? Results last for 4 to 6 weeks and leave you looking and feeling great.

La Moda Barber Shop

ProMoe, Master Barber

1467 Secor Road

419-283-6930

lamodastyle.com

La Moda Barbershop is a one-stop barbershop, privately owned and operated in Toledo since 2012. The man behind the magic is master barber and owner ProMoe, who is well known for being one of the only barbers that can do the straight razor beard cut, leaving a lasting impression and sense of clean style within a man’s personal image.

Invest in your hair.

It’s the crown you never take off. The legacy passed down from grandfather.

2. Be such a great soul that people crave your vibe.

When you look good, you feel good! That is a fact!

3. Find your style/keep up with maintenance.

Every person has the perfect look – we just have to find it. Once you find your style and trim, consistent maintenance provides you with confidence in your outward appearance, in turn often translating into self assurance and self esteem.