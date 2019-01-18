January Road Trip—A Guide to Epic Out-of-Town Events

Looking for a quick change of scenery and a taste of something different? Curious about our favorite events going on just a short drive from Toledo? TCP is, of course, full of our faves, but make sure to check out our sister publication, Current Magazine (covering Ann Arbor), at ecurrent.com, to explore film, art, music and more.

Here is a list of our top must-attend, out-of-town events:

Off the Wall Weekend

House of Vans is hosting a free Detroit Pop Up filled with music, art, workshops, and (appropriately for Vans) skateboarding contests. Take a trip to The D for performances by Thundercat, Detroit rapper Danny Brown, Protomartyr, Joyce Manor, and cellist/singer Kelsey Lu. The weekend also includes art installations, local photography, modular synth and zine-making workshops— pretty unbelievable that it’s a free event. For you skaters out there, the historic Jefferson School will be an indoor skate park for trick contests.

5pm-11pm | Thursday, January 24-Sunday, January 27

The Jefferson School | 938 Seldon St, Detroit

RSVP and direct questions to HouseofVans.com | Free

Tommy Enters The Room

Fans of the cult classic film The Room are in for a treat. Writer/director Tommy Wiseau will be at this showing of the film that is so bad you can’t stop watching. In case you’re unfamiliar with some of the traditions involved with seeing a live showing of The Room, don’t be surprised if you find yourself in a room full of people throwing plastic spoons and yelling “Sestosterone!” $15.

11:59pm-2:30am | Friday, January 18 and Saturday, January 19

Landmark’s Main Art Theatre | 118 N Main St, Royal Oak, MI

248-542-5198 | landmarktheatres.com/detroit

A town of secrets

Do you know about that big town North of us? You may visit Detroit, but do you really know about everything the city has to offer? Join Detroit History Tours in their Bizarre Detroit Tour where you’ll see the “D” from a new perspective. The bus tour takes participants through the back allies and secret spaces throughout the area including a members-only club and historic gems. Discover the unique oddities only found in Detroit and learn the weird, creepy history that was born in the city. $46.

6-11pm | Saturday, January 19

Meets at Eastern Market | 2934 Russel St, Detroit

313-539-7377 | detroithistorytours.com

Get ready, folks

For centuries, folk music has brought audience members together through its upbeat sound, visual storytelling, and smooth harmonies. The 42nd Annual Ann Arbor Folk Festival welcomes various artists to the stage for a two-day concert. Day one welcomes Brandi Carlile, Gregory Alan Isakov, and Haley Heynderickx, among others. The second day includes performances by Rufus Wainwright, I’m With Her, Joan Osborne’s DYLANOLOGY featuring Jackie Greene, Pokey LaFarge, and more. Proceeds benefit the Ark, Ann Arbor’s #1 folk music venue. Multiple ticket packages available. $42-$60.

6:30-11pm | Friday, January 25 and Saturday, January 26

Hill Auditorium | 825 N University Ave, Ann Arbor

734-763-8587 | theark.org