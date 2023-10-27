Holiday Gift Guide Part 1, 2023

It’s never too early to get started on your holiday shopping with these thoughtful suggestions from our gift guide. Food, beauty services, top-notch hospitality or thoughtful one-of-a-kind creations: discover your family’s favorite gifts at these local businesses.

Alice-Louise Press

107 Louisiana Ave.

419-345-8045

alice-louise.com

Alice-Louise Press is your destination for all things printed. The business produces hand-printed invitations, announcements, cards and stationery items using antique letterpresses, which create unmatched images. Alice-Louise Press is great for Christmas Cards, New Year’s Announcements or any other custom designs that you have in mind that are not necessarily listed on the website. Reach out to Alice-Louise Press for your holiday gift printing needs.

Belamere Suites

12200 Williams Road

419-874-2233

belameresuites.com

Though the holidays are great for spending at home, you can gift your loved ones a luxurious getaway with Belamere Suites. Belamere Suites has detailed rooms with private heated swimming pools, warm fireplaces, whirlpool tubs for two, double showers and 24-hour concierge service. The stay can be romantic or a delightful place for you and friends. Give your loved ones the gift of luxury with a stay at Belamere Suites.

Childers Limousine Service

5825 Angola Road

419-535-7019

childerstransportation.com

For over two decades, Childers Limousine Service has provided posh rides for celebrities, corporate executives and government officials. At Childers Limousine Service, they believe in giving you a ride that’s as classy as it is affordable. If you need someone to pick up your loved ones from the airport for the holiday, or just want a stylish transport to your next exciting event, Childers Limousine Service is a great gift for the season.

Distinctive Design & Storage Solutions

7944 W. Central Ave.

419-442-0269

distinctivedesignstoragesolutions.com

Distinctive Design & Storage Solutions boasts a staff of fully-trained, authorized ORG Home dealers specializing in professionally-designed, custom-built storage solutions that meet your every need. Gift your loved ones with extensive lines of organization solutions to transform garages, laundry rooms, closets, entertainment centers, pantries, basements, home offices, extra bedrooms or even a commercial space this season.

Estate Jewelers

5442 Monroe St.

419-885-9100

estatejewelerstoledo.com

From Victorian to Modern Day Jewelry styles, Estate Jewelers sells luxury pre-owned and designer jewelry with unmatched pricing. Stop in to view our ever-changing selection and find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

Hannon’s Block Restaurant

619 Monroe St.

419-407-5146

hannonsblockrestaurant.com

Taking your loved ones out to dinner for the holiday season can be a lovely treat, and Hannon’s Block is one option for this. For delicious burgers, sandwiches, salads and more, Hannon’s Block has dine-in opportunities, as well as gift cards for later enjoyment. You can even treat your loved one to a drink at the Hannon’s Block Restaurant bar, or the Hannon’s Garage bar attachment.

Health Foods By Claudia

3904 Secor Road

419-474-2400

Health Foods By Claudia on Facebook

Still not sure what gift to give to the pickiest person on your list? A Health Foods by Claudia Gift Certificate is sure to put a smile on your loved ones’ faces. Health Foods by Claudia provides tips and products for living a healthier life, so let your loved one browse with a gift certificate.

Sidelines Sports Eatery

Various locations

419-474-0000

Sidelinescatering.com

Sidelines Sports Eatery, in conjunction with Sidelines Italian Grille, Smokehouse 734, 734 @ The Yard and Brick House Commons, offer several area locations and food styles for you to enjoy. Whether you need an event fully catered, a small room to hold a meeting or an event space for your wedding, shower or party, Sidelines has you covered. Purchase gift cards at any of these locations to give the gift of a meal at a later date.

Soto Signature Salon & Spa

580 Craig Drive #6

419-872-5555

sotosalonspa.com

Soto Signature Salon & Spa has all of your beauty and relaxation needs. Be it a solo gift card, redeemable for salon and spa services and retail products; a retreat package with a massage, facial mani-pedi and hair treatment and style; or a beauty express package, with a massage, facial and mani-pedi, Soto’s gift certificates have you covered for the holidays.

Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant

7742 W. Bancroft St.

419-841-7523

venturasmexicanrestaurant.com

Give the gift of Ventura’s this Holiday. Dine-in with those you care about, or treat yourself or your friends and family members to a Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant Gift Card. These gift cards are able to be purchased online or in store, and make a great experience gift for you and your loved ones.

We’ll Frame It

328 Dussel Drive

419-897-0591

Wellframeit.com

Framing at We’ll Frame it will never be outsourced, and everything is designed and assembled in house. The designers understand that people have a lot of memorabilia, and want to preserve your artwork as best as they can. They pride themselves on being able to frame almost anything, and want to be a trusted source for your sentimental holiday gifts. We’ll Frame It can make your holiday gift stand out.