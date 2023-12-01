Holiday Gift Guide 2023 Pt. 2

Get started on your holiday shopping with these thoughtful suggestions from our gift guide. Food, beauty services, top-notch hospitality or thoughtful one-of-a-kind creations: discover your family’s favorite gifts at these local businesses.

Angie Scott Skin Health

3409 W Sterns Road

734-568-6066

angiescottskinhealth.com

Angie Scott Skin Health is a full- service medical spa offering comprehensive, cutting edge face and body care. The goal is to develop lasting relationships with our patients with our honest, transparent approach to a lifetime of skin health. With consultations, massage therapy, laser light therapy, skin rejuvenation, injectables and permanent makeup, Angie Scott can give you healthy skin in the dry, winter months. For more information on holiday and seasonal deals, visit angiescottskinhealth.com and sign up for the newsletter.

Belmont Country Club

29601 Bates Road

419-666-0440

thebelmontcountryclub.com

Belmont Country Club is a private, member-owned club that provides family-oriented recreational and social activities. The golf course facilities were designed and maintained to be challenging and enjoyable for all skill levels. As a member, you are able to participate in everything Belmont has to offer including unlimited golf, Toledo’s only indoor private club tennis courts, summer swimming at the pool and a variety of social events all year long. Interested parties can purchase a regular membership, an intermediate membership, a junior membership or a social recreational membership. Visit the website to learn more about becoming a part of the Belmont Country Club.

Boyd’s Retro Candy

954 Phillips Ave.

419-720-7387

boydsretrocandy.com

A true old time candy store where you’ll find candy from all time periods. Specializing in the 50s, 60s and 70s but satisfying candy lovers of every generation, patrons can purchase by the individual piece or in bulk. Take home some candy for you and your loved ones, treat your party or wedding guests to the corner store loves of your childhood, make special retro gift bags for gatherings and more. With over 1,000 candy choices, it will be easy to find a holiday gift choice for your loved ones.

Loma Linda

10400 Airport Highway

419-865-5455

lomalindamexican.com

Loma Linda, a family run operation and Toledo legacy, has promised customers excellent food and memorable experiences since 1955. With Mexican restaurant classics like enchiladas, nachos and burritos, along with American delights like hamburgers and wings, Loma Linda has a great environment for you and your loved ones to enjoy a holiday meal. You can also purchase a gift card to give the gift of a dining experience at Loma Linda for whatever date your loved one chooses.

Mancy’s Restaurant Group

Various locations

419-476-4154

mancys.com

The Mancy name has been synonymous with the promise of quality, honest value, and family since 1921. Restaurant founder Gus Mancy was born and raised on the Isle of Crete, and moved to Toledo in 1916, bringing with him the tradition of cooking with only the freshest and best ingredients. Since then, Mancy’s Restaurant Group has opened several restaurants, including Mancy’s Bluewater Grille, Mancy’s Steakhouse, Mancy’s Italian Grill, Mancy’s Ideal, Shorty’s True American Roadhouse and the Bottle Shop at Mancy’s Italian. For the holidays, head to one of the restaurants for the full dining experience, buy gift cards for dining later or purchase a bottle of wine from the bottle shop for your loved ones. For more information on holiday deals, visit Mancy’s website.

Needle Masters

527 S. Reynolds Road

419-906-7072

facebook.com/NeedleMasters

Needle Masters has the tattoo and piercing resources you need this holiday season. Established in 1999, Needle Masters provides large, private booths, a clean, sterile environment, single use items only and Red Cross Certified artists. The artists specialized in a variety of styles ranging from new skool, gothic, traditional, black & gray, portraits, realism, color bomb and graffiti art. Though appointments and an idea of the design prior are always appreciated, Needle Masters takes walk-ins and will draw your tattoo design on the spot for you. For your holiday tattoo and piercing gifts, visit Needle Masters.

Reve Salon & Spa

5366 Main St.

419-885-1140

revesalonandspa.com

Reve Salon & Spa is a professional team of educated, creative artists. They are dedicated to offering a personalized experience with premiere service and products with a genuine touch of luxury. Reve offers salon, spa, makeup, nail and cosmetic services. Head to Reve with a loved one for a self-care holiday, or buy gift cards for Reve’s services to give to those you care about.

Soto Signature Salon & Spa

580 Craig Drive #6

419-872-5555

sotosalonspa.com

Soto Signature Salon & Spa has all of your beauty and relaxation needs. Be it a solo gift card, redeemable for salon and spa services and retail products; a retreat package with a massage, facial mani-pedi and hair treatment and style; or a beauty express package, with a massage, facial and mani-pedi, Soto’s gift certificates have you covered for the holidays.

Flick’s Package Liquor

3320 Sterns Road

734-854-2000

flicks4fun.com/#

Flick’s continues its reputation of having a well-stocked selection of specialty liquors, a large wine gallery and one of the largest beer selections in the Bedford & Lambertville area. Your official party headquarters, Flick’s also carries items like gift baskets and a variety of grocery products. More than just your average liquor store, Flick’s creates lasting memories from our gift baskets and party planning to our outstanding customer service. Get your holiday gifts or party supplies at Flick’s.

Hoen’s Garden Center & Landscaping

1710 Perrysburg Holland Road

419-865-6566

hoensgardencenter.com

Hoen’s grows annuals, perennials, shrubs, rose bushes, herbs, vegetable plants and more. They pride themselves on their enormous variety of hanging baskets, potted flowers and custom potted containers. There’s also a landscape division, as well as the continually expanding retail store, now offering the largest selection of miniature and fairy garden plants and accessories in the area and a succulent and terrarium department. Get your loved one the gift of nature this year.

Durocher’s

5555 Monroe St.

567-408-2400

durochersonline.com

Durocher’s is a local, family-owned discount appliance and furniture store founded in 1951 by Don Durocher. The low prices, in-depth product knowledge and top-notch customer service set them apart from the competition. The dedicated sales staff can help you find the right products in your budget. The service department and factory-authorized master technicians will help repair your product quickly and professionally in your home or in-store – something few retailers can offer. They carry the area’s largest selection of appliances, furniture and bedding. Find new home goods with Durocher’s this holiday.

Golden Hind Wine Bar & Pastries

915 N Summit St.

419-464-5646

goldenhindwinebar.com

Golden Hind Wine Bar provides tea, pastries, wine and a comfortable atmosphere for patrons to hangout. Everything is made from scratch with quality ingredients, using local ingredients as much as possible. The menu includes sweet and savory pastries such as pot pies and quiches, breakfast sandwiches, salads, cheese and charcuterie boards, as well as cookies and brownies. For the holidays, Golden Hind has gift card specials, where if you buy gift cards $25 or more, you can get another gift card for free. Visit the website or cafe for more information.